Pestering Zak Brown Might’ve Inspired Lando Norris To Finally Get Inked Himself

Lando Norris achieved his biggest career milestone last month when he won the Miami GP. To commemorate the occasion, McLaren CEO Zak Brown got a tattoo of the circuit on his arm and revealed the same in a post on social media with Norris. The latter didn’t follow his boss on the day but leaves the door open for the future.

In a live stream on Instagram, Brown said,

“He didn’t get one [tattoo]. He was thinking about it. I think he’ll get one at a later date.”

zak just said on live that lando didn’t get a tattoo but he might at a further date! pic.twitter.com/R36qz2ZEEe — ray (@ln4norris) June 7, 2024

Brown, however, didn’t cave. This is his second-ever tattoo, with the first one coming under similar circumstances. When Daniel Ricciardo was a McLaren driver, he made Brown get one after winning the 2021 Italian GP. Even back then, the American boss got a tattoo of the layout of the Monza track. But, it seems as though he has had enough of his ritual.

“Probably my last one,” added Brown on the live. “I’ll have to think of something, maybe different.”

For starters, Brown would like to make winning a very regular habit. In that case, tattoos wouldn’t be a feasible way to celebrate the same. As things stand, McLaren remains in a good position to make that happen.

Zak Brown’s next aim – the World Championship

McLaren made a remarkable turnaround midway into the 2023 campaign. They started the season as one of the slowest teams, but the mid-season upgrades made them one of the fastest teams come the end of the year.

The momentum was carried forward into 2024, and McLaren have already won a race, thanks to Norris. For Norris too, it was a huge moment because he finally broke his duck of not winning an F1 race at the 110th time of asking.

But this isn’t where the Woking-based outfit’s ambitions end. As soon as the Miami GP concluded, Brown and Norris made it clear that they won’t rest until they are on the top of the F1 pedestal again. As things stand in 2024, McLaren is in contention for the Constructors’ Championship at the very least.

For the same, they will have to battle it out with Ferrari and Red Bull, who are all expected to be close to each other (performance-wise) come the end of the season.