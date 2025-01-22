Piero Ferrari Expects ‘Favorite Driver’ Charles Leclerc to Show Consistency After Signing New Contract

December 20, 2024, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: CHARLES LECLERC (MON) of Scuderia Ferrari 16 during race day at the end of the F1 season during the 2024 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit | Credits-

The spotlight at Ferrari may currently be on Lewis Hamilton, as he spends his first week at the team’s home base in Maranello. However, Charles Leclerc’s reputation within the team remains unchanged—at least, according to Piero Ferrari.

“Our Leclerc,” was Piero Ferrari’s clear response in an interview, when asked about his favorite driver. The son of Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari elaborated, “He just renewed his contract, and he’s a guy with a lot of skills. I think he was a promise, and that promise has been fulfilled. Now, he needs to win with consistency.”

Piero Ferrari son of Enzo Ferrari

Q: Your favorite driver?

Since signing with Ferrari in 2019, Leclerc has mostly had to deal with mediocre Ferrari cars. Despite this, his talent has cemented his status as the golden boy of the Italian team, with the Tifosi believing he is the one destined to end their title drought.

Ferrari will be hoping for glory soon, especially with the addition of seven-time World Champion Hamilton. However, this move is likely to increase the pressure on Leclerc, who has recently displayed signs of inconsistency.

Leclerc may be one of the fastest drivers over a single lap, but his race pace has often been his Achilles’ heel. Since the start of the 2022 season—a year when he appeared poised to challenge Max Verstappen for the championship—he has secured 17 pole positions but converted only six into victories.

This is a statistic the Monegasque will be eager to improve, especially with Ferrari expected to field a competitive car this season. The team’s recent strides in making better strategic calls and significantly reducing errors further bolster his chances.

Who are expected to be Leclerc’s key challengers this season?

While Ferrari aims to win their first championship since 2008, Leclerc will also be chasing his maiden title. His primary challenger will undoubtedly be Hamilton, who brings years of championship-winning experience and is determined to claim a record-breaking eighth title.

Leclerc’s other key rivals will be McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who are brimming with confidence after leading the Woking-based team to their first championship since 1998 last year. With McLaren expected to be favorites for the Constructors’ title again this season, both Leclerc and Hamilton will need to be at their absolute best to challenge them.

Finally, Leclerc cannot overlook the ever-present threat of Max Verstappen, who proved last year that his ability to compete is unmatched, regardless of the car’s performance. However, with Piero Ferrari expressing confidence in Leclerc, 2025 could very well be the year he fulfills his potential.