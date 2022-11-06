Pierre Gasly opens up on perks he will miss by departing from Red Bull

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly (10) of Team France is interviewed after the qualifying session for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Pierre Gasly will see an end to an 8-year-long association with Red Bull as he is set to leave the Austrian camp for the Alpine F1 team at the end of the 2022 season.

Gasly debuted in F1 as a Red Bull junior in 2014 and has ever since been with the Milton-Keynes-based team. As his departure from the team nears an end, the Frenchman has revealed the off-track benefits he will miss by departing from Red Bull.

Red Bull, which participates in a varied range of sports all over the world, offers its athletes access to several sports industries. Gasly says that he will miss being a part of the team that is so much bigger than just a Formula 1 team.

Pierre Gasly says he will miss the adventures and activities

Gasly revealed that in his time with Red Bull he has met several athletes from different sports and the knowledge that he gathered from them is just priceless.

The Frenchman said that he will miss flying acrobatic planes, skydiving, surfing in Australia, etc.

Red Bull’s presence all over the globe has also helped Gasly find a safe landing in every country he travels to.

Gasly became a full-time driver with Toro Rosso(now known as AlphaTauri) in the 2018 season. Coming so far, the Frenchman has developed a healthy relationship with the Austrian outfit and refers to the team as his second family.

Going towards the final phases of the 2022 season, Gasly feels that the race in Abu Dhabi would turn into an emotional farewell.

Gasly is on the verge of a race ban

The French driver has incurred 10 super license penalty points, only 2 behind the 12-point tally that triggers a race ban.

This threat will hang over the head of Gasly for the next nine races until next year’s Emilia Romagna GP. Since Spanish GP early this year, Gasly has committed 6 offences in the 15 race weekends.

The AlphaTauri driver has just evaded a ban for the upcoming Brazillian GP as he crossed the 1-year lifespan for the penalty he earned for crashing into Fernando Alonso at last year’s Turkish GP.

