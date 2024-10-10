Pierre Gasly Reflects on Soccer’s Role in Building Team Mentality for Racing

Before committing full-time to motorsport, Pierre Gasly juggled both karting and soccer during his early years. Since he played soccer so often during his younger days, he believes his passion for the sport has also helped him develop a team mentality that he needs for racing.

Speaking to motorsport.com, Gasly explained that playing soccer, especially as a winger, helped him build endurance and cardiovascular fitness. He added that the intense running required in soccer complemented the demands of karting, saying, “I was putting as much effort in karting as in football (soccer)… I could manage it pretty well.”

Beyond the physical benefits, Gasly believes that soccer played a crucial role in teaching him about team spirit and collaboration — skills that are just as important in Formula 1. He explained, “Cardio is definitely one. But also team spirit and being supportive of each other. In football, sometimes you’ve got to make an extra effort to compensate for a teammate’s mistake… To a bigger scale in F1, it’s the same, you know.”

“In Formula 1, you’ve got to get everyone together and very united as a team, and you’ve got to be very transparent and honest… you’ve got to have everybody working towards the same target.”

Gasly also discussed the contrast between karting and Formula 1, highlighting how the former tends to be more individualistic as it was only he and his father who used to be involved instead of an entire team.

Another important lesson Gasly gained from soccer is the discipline and structure it brought to his life. The regular schedules and commitment to training helped him develop a sense of responsibility and routine from a young age.

What made Gasly invest in FC Versailles?

Gasly’s love for soccer eventually led him to invest in FC Versailles, a semi-professional French soccer club. Even though he knew he wouldn’t pursue a career as a player, his passion for the sport motivated him to get involved in another way.

When the club’s owner noticed Gasly’s enthusiasm for attending matches and following the sport, he invited him to join the club’s management team and after learning about the club’s vision and long-term goals, Gasly felt it was a perfect fit for him.

“I think value-wise, we really matched. I had a very good connection with the two other owners. And then I was like, OK, that’s definitely a very attractive project. And more for the long term as well. I need more than just Formula 1 in my life to get me mentally balanced and in a happy place,” he told motorsport.com.

When asked whether he sought advice from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the actors who famously bought Wrexham AFC and later became investors in the Alpine F1 team, Gasly admitted that while he didn’t reach out to them, he was inspired by their story.