Pierre Gasly Welcomes Yuki Tsunoda to Milan With ‘Adele and Rap’

Yuki Tsunoda has finally relocated to Milan, Italy, the same city where his close friend Pierre Gasly resides. To celebrate, the Frenchman took some time to show Tsunoda around his new home and, along the way, showcased his singing skills.

They stopped by a karaoke bar near Gasly’s home in the city. “I had to show him around,” he told Motorsport Total. “I took him to a karaoke evening. There’s a nice karaoke shop around the corner. We went there. There were only four of us, but we had a lot of fun.”

What made the night even more special was their choice of songs, with Gasly revealing that they sang hits sung by British star Adele, and also changed the mood with some rap. He humorously recalled, “And my voice was pretty much gone afterward. So yes, we had a lot of fun.”

And what did they sing? “Adele. But we also rapped a bit,” Gasly said whilst laughing. “My voice was in the one after that, but it was pretty funny.” 3/4 https://t.co/wBvTAwTp6l — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) November 21, 2024

Gasly and Tsunoda got close during their time as teammates at AlphaTauri (currently RB). But, despite the French driver leaving for Alpine in 2023, their friendship has remained intact. Tsunoda made the decision to move to Italy as a commitment to his team which is based out of Faenza, not too far away from Milan.

The plus point of this shift, however, is that he can now spend more time with Gasly once again. The karaoke bar was presumably just the beginning of the two having more fun together away from the busy world of F1.

Gasly expressed his excitement about having Tsunoda live nearby in Milan, noting that they will undoubtedly do more in the future.