Pierre Gasly Would Trust ‘Most Connected’ Lewis Hamilton to ‘Bail Him Out of Jail’

Lewis Hamilton (44) of United Kingdom and team Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team and Pierre Gasly (10) of France and team BTW Alpine F1 Team talk during the drivers parade before the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix | Credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

In a lighthearted moment during a recent conversation, Pierre Gasly was asked who among his peer F1 drivers would he trust to get him out of jail if the situation ever arose. Without hesitation, the Frenchman named seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

As shared on X (formerly Twitter) Gasly explained his choice, saying, “Lewis. He will find his own way; he’s probably the most connected guy on the grid.”

Gasly’s reasoning is hard to argue with, as Hamilton is well-known for his extensive connections and influence beyond the racetrack. In June 2022, Hamilton became part-owner of the NFL team Denver Broncos by joining the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group led by Rob Walton, the heir to the Walmart fortune.

Hamilton’s influence also extends into the entertainment industry which led him to partner with Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt to co-produce the upcoming F1-based movie.

Additionally, Hamilton’s legacy as the first black driver in F1 has made him a source of inspiration for several athletes and professionals of color across the globe, earning him respect far beyond motorsport.

Hamilton has also used his influence and channeled it into bringing about meaningful social change. In 2020, the seven-time world champion launched ‘The Hamilton Commission’ in collaboration with the Royal Academy of Engineering.

The Hamilton Commission helps in making the world more diverse

The initiative was born out of his desire to address the lack of diversity in motorsport, which he noticed firsthand as the only black driver on the grid. The commission’s goal is to understand and eliminate the barriers that prevent underrepresented groups, particularly individuals of color, from pursuing careers in motorsport and STEM.

With his global popularity and network, Hamilton was able to secure significant support and funding for the Hamilton Commission. The initiative has already made measurable progress, including increasing scholarships and apprenticeships for underrepresented groups in motorsport along with facilitating partnerships for Hamilton’s Mission 44 charity.

“There’s still a race we’re yet to win” @LewisHamilton started the Hamilton Commission to give a helping hand to people of varying race and backgrounds to get into STEM subjects, and it’s starting to pay off. pic.twitter.com/tj1j6olGAw — UBS Formula 1 (@UBSf1) July 28, 2022

These efforts have not only helped diversify the motorsport world but have also opened doors for women, economically disadvantaged youth, and other underrepresented groups in STEM fields.