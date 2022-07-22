How Ferrari aims to save $10.5 million asset at hot Paul Ricard

Scuderia Ferrari is now aiming to save the broken parts of its engine with resin ahead of the French Grand Prix as the title pressure looms.

Prior to this weekend’s action in France, Sainz stated that Ferrari was considering upgrading his power unit after his car came to an explosive halt in Austria when the Spaniard was battling Max Verstappen for P2.

This incident has caused significant damage to his F1-75; leaving him with a fourth DNF in 11 races this season. He will be incurring a 10-place grid penalty as the Scuderia have fitted third control electronics (CE), surpassing his allotted two for the season.

As the weekend goes on, Ferrari might decide to add more power unit components to the Spaniard’s car; which could result in additional grid penalties for the French Grand Prix.

The predicted hot weather for the French Grand Prix would need Ferrari to be cautious with their tires and engine. With the team still suffering from reliability problems, it will be crucial to keep the car well-cooled this weekend.

However, it is now being reported that the Maranello-based outfit is now aiming to save its engine from the hot Paul Ricard weather with resin.

According to the Sky Sports tv presenter, Simon Lazenby, given their major broken parts within the engine, the Italian team is now looking to repair those with resin.

Mercedes and Red Bull to take on engine-related changes for French Grand Prix

Ferrari is not the only one who would be looking for engine-related changes ahead of the French Grand Prix. Mercedes will be fitting several new parts to the W13s of both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

With Hamilton taking his third turbocharger, third MGU-H, second energy store (ES), and second control electronics of the season in Le Castellet. Which would be the maximum allocation he is allowed before grid penalties take effect.

However, since none of the improvements go over the permitted component usage for 2022, neither Russell nor Hamilton will suffer a grid drop.

Biggest upgrade by far (according to the FIA list) is at McLaren:

Sidepods

Engine cover

Floor

Rear wing

Rear brake ducts

AlphaTauri with floor, diffuser and engine cover

Floor changes listed for Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari, Alpine, Aston and Williams#F1 #FrenchGP — F1 news ENG-SPA (@F1news_eng_spa) July 22, 2022

Red Bull is also making a few minor adjustments, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez each receiving the fourth new exhaust system out of the season’s maximum eight along with McLaren’s Lando Norris.

The only other driver who is taking on new components at this point is Alfa Romeo’s rookie Zhou Guanyu; who is moving to his second energy store of 2022.

