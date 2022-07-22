F1

How Ferrari aims to save $10.5 million asset at hot Paul Ricard

How Ferrari aims to save $10.5 million asset at hot Paul Ricard
Ananya Bangera

Previous Article
IND vs WI commentators 2022: India vs West Indies commentators DD Sports and FanCode full list
Next Article
Fastest 1000 runs in ODI India: Fastest 1000 runs in ODI for India full list
F1 Latest News
How Ferrari aims to save $10.5 million asset at hot Paul Ricard
How Ferrari aims to save $10.5 million asset at hot Paul Ricard

Scuderia Ferrari is now aiming to save the broken parts of its engine with resin…