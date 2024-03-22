“Chill” Lando Norris Is Not Like Other Drivers With His All-Important Race Weekend Essential

Athletes are famous for having some of the weirdest pre-match rituals, which gives them the belief that they will perform better. F1 drivers are no different as they too, have unique ways of preparing for a race. Max Verstappen likes to unwind with his friends by playing sim racing or FIFA whereas Daniel Ricciardo listens to his dedicated pre-race music playlist. However, McLaren’s Lando Norris has the unconventional habit of getting some sleep in right before the race.

During a promotional event, Norris spoke about his pre-race routine to the fans and revealed that he likes to sleep before a race, which earned a few laughs. He claimed that while others like to pump themselves up by boxing or exercising, he prefers to sleep. It helps him relax and be more focused once racing begins. As per a video posted on X, by a user named Ray, Norris said:

“I sleep. The more relaxed, the more chilled I can be, the more I can make it feel like it’s just another day. The more chilled I am, the better I perform.”

F1 is a sport that demands a driver’s undivided attention. Even a millimeter of miscalculation on a driver’s part can lead to a major accident or costly mistake. Each driver has a unique approach to being as active and focused as possible. For some, an adrenaline boost is the way to go, while others believe staying relaxed is the key to success.

Norris admits that the key to his success lies in a relaxed mind. The more at ease his mind is, the more he can focus on driving the perfect lap and earning as many points as he can for his team.

Lando Norris’ strong start to the Australian GP

Lando Norris had a great outing during FP1 of the Australian GP weekend, setting a strong pace for this team. Norris’ best lap time from the session stood at a solid 1:18.564.

The time was enough to ensure Norris would finish P1 in a session plagued by a Red Flag, following Alex Albon’s crash. Max Verstappen finished P2, just 0.018 seconds behind the British driver and George Russell finished third, 0.033 seconds behind.

However, so far this year, Norris hasn’t been fully satisfied with the MCL38. Despite clearly being better in terms of raw lap time, issues with driver comfort bug Norris. Last Word on Sports quoted Norris as he outlined that he is yet to feel at home in the new car. He said that much like every other team, McLaren made some improvements in every area. However, the characteristics of the McLaren car aren’t what Norris hoped for. Nonetheless, the team knows all about it, and “there is really good progress going on.”