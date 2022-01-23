"Why the f*** does no one listen to me when I say that it's going to be a two-stopper?"– ''Pitlane: Luis v/s Supermax'' lets you get behind the pit wall with your favourite drivers

Pitlane: Luis v/s Supermax” is an online simulator that puts you in charge of strategic decisions for your favourite drivers.

The offseason has left many fans missing racing action. ”Pitlane: Luis v/s Supermax” may provide some much-needed racing while testing fans simultaneously.

Players can choose between “Luis” and “Supermax” and make tyre choices through the race. Like formula one, there are soft, mediums and hards to choose from—each with its strengths and drawbacks.

The game’s developer Srihari Radhakrishna describes the objective as “optimising usage of tires during the course of a car race to win each round”

There’s also a choice of three different circuits from which to choose. “NICE ROAD”, ” ANXIOUS METROPOLIS ” and “SPEED GARAGE”. Each track comes with its own set of strategies.

The game also allows you to race against your strategies. Are you feeling competitive? You can challenge friends to beat you as well. The developer’s even hinted at different weather and safety cars, so stay tuned.

excited to share w/ y’all a game that i’ve built called ‘Pitlane: Luis v/s Supermax’ 🥳 optimize usage of tires during the course of a car race to win each round give it a try and maybe share around!https://t.co/4mysRGCfL9 (mobile not supported🥴) pic.twitter.com/BFkn0kFzqr — srihari radhakrishna (@sri_rad) January 23, 2022

The pitlane maybe even more critical with the introduction of new tyres next season

Pirelli has claimed the new tyres will force teams to reevaluate their pit stop decisions.

The bigger 18-inch tyres have more distance between rims, tyres and breaks. This distance affects how teams control temperature.

It’sIt’s an additional design challenge for teams that leaves scope for the teams at the back to catch up. The new wheels are part of a more extensive set of new regulations introduced to bring the pack closer.

