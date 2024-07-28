Playing Dirty as a Child, Max Verstappen Comes Clean to Cheating for a Medal

When Max Verstappen was asked if he gets bored while leading the race, he replied that all that matters to him is to win. The Dutchman was nowhere near the win in Hungary and was frustrated. The Dutchman has always been about winning. Verstappen now comes out to reveal how he once cheated just because he wanted to win a medal.

Verstappen was asked if he’s ever won a medal in running. The Dutchman revealed, “I actually did win a medal back in the day when I was running very fast.” The story is from Verstappen’s school days. However, the Dutchman revealed the cheeky story behind how he won it as he said, “I did cheat a little bit.”

Q: Have you won a medal? Max: “I actually did win a medal back in the day when i was running very fast.” Checo: “For running?” Max: “Yeah, at school! I did cheat a little bit..” Checo: “Ah, right, you jumped the start?” Max: “Nah, I pushed the guy into the bush ” pic.twitter.com/IcNbZys0hg — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) July 27, 2024

Confused, Perez asked Verstappen whether he jumped the start to gain an advantage. The Dutchman replied, “Nah, I pushed the guy into the bush.” Checo questioned why Verstappen was given the medal despite cheating. The championship leader said, “It was around the corner, they couldn’t really see.”

Pushing someone around the corners sounds quite familiar when talking about Verstappen. During the 2021 championship, the Red Bull driver was guilty of pushing Hamilton outside the track multiple times. Interlagos and Jeddah were some examples of this.

A recent example would be the Austrian GP crash with Norris. Many suggested that Verstappen didn’t leave enough room on the outside for the Briton. Former Haas Boss gave his opinion on Verstappen’s aggressive driving after the Austrian GP crash.

Guenther Steiner on Max Verstappen’s Aggressive Driving: “No one will deny that”

Guenther Steiner is one of the few former team principals who says whatever comes to his mind. Arguably why Steiner became a star on the Drive to Survive series. The former team boss suggested that there’s no denying the fact that Verstappen has a hard and aggressive driving style.

“No one will deny that Max drives aggressively. In a race, you have to force your own space. What Max already did well in 2020 and 2021 is drive aggressively. He invented moving during braking. And why is he so good? Because he manages to do that without being punished”, said Steiner according to the Ziggo Sport Race Café.

There are two ways to cope with Verstappen’s style. Either you give him the space like Hamilton did on most occasions and patiently wait to make the move. Or, you can force the Dutchman under pressure and make a move.