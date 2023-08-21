Pocketing $24,000,000 Paycheck, Charles Leclerc Is Still One of the 8,000 People in Monaco Who Aren’t Allowed to Gamble

Monaco is indeed the greatest gambling hub in Europe, but interestingly the citizens of the country are not allowed to gamble. Not even if they earn millions of dollars. One such man is Charles Leclerc, who according to Charles Leclerc’s Biography by Adam Hay-Nicholls, is not permitted to gamble in Monaco.

Apart from being a tax haven for billionaires and millionaires from all around the world, Monaco is a crown jewel for gambling. Furthermore, the country also depends heavily on this as gambling plays a huge part in their economy.

But that does not help Leclerc even if he has the means to play the game. The Monegasque who earns a staggering $24,000,000 a year from his contract with Ferrari, still along with 8000 other Monegasques are not allowed to enter the casinos.

Monegasque law does not allow its citizens to gamble

Despite being a gambling paradise to the world, Monaco has a surprising rule for its citizens. The rule states that it does not allow its citizens to take part in any sort of gambling in the country.

Since Leclerc is also a Monegasque, therefore he has to abide by the rules. According to the biography, “It [the rule] was built in 1865 to save the ruling House of Grimaldi from bankruptcy. To this day, the 8000 Monegasque among the country’s 40,000 residents are forbidden from entering the casino’s gaming rooms.”

Even if Monaco is a problem for the Ferrari driver when he wants to gamble, he can try it on the other side of the Atlantic. As F1 is about to venture into the heartland of Nevada, Leclerc can fully enjoy his time and splash cash in the upcoming Las Vegas GP.

The hype around Las Vegas GP

Las Vegas Grand Prix has been the latest addition to the F1 calendar and with this, the United States has three races in a calendar year now. After the Miami and Austin race, F1 will move to Las Vegas in November this year.

The hype surrounding it is unreal and Liberty Media has already invested $500 million to gain as much profit as possible from the mega race weekend. As the race of glitz and glamour is on the brink, Charles Leclerc just like any other driver would be nothing but excited.

However, for the 25-year-old only excitement would not work as the Tifosi has huge expectations from him. The Scuderia, therefore needs to work harder to help Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz be competitive and get the better of Red Bull.