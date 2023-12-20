RB20 Not the Only Something Special Red Bull Has Cooking in 2024

According to recent reports from Racer.com, Red Bull is set to elevate its aerodynamics game by constructing a new wind tunnel in 2024. This marks a departure from their current location near Bedford, over 20 miles from the Milton Keynes factory. The existing wind tunnel, situated on a former aircraft research site active from 1946 to 1994, will be replaced due to technological advancements and changes in Formula 1 regulations.

Advertisement

Red Bull boss Christian Horner plans to initiate construction on the state-of-the-art facility next year. When addressing the need to comply with new regulations Horner said, “A quirk of the regulations with wind tunnels being a thing of the future by all accounts.”

Advertisement

While adding further, Horner said, “We’ve had to go with the times and invest in a new wind tunnel. Construction will start during the course of 2024.”

In addition, Horner also emphasized that the new wind tunnel will remain located in Milton Keynes. Notably, despite modifications to planning applications in the last year, this adjustment will not impede the facility’s completion in 2026.

Nevertheless, as he wrapped up, Horner acknowledged the team’s strategic decision to focus development efforts selectively. This shift in focus came in the aftermath of a penalty the team faced in 2022, which led to restricted wind tunnel usage.

Considering that Horner said, “Particularly with the wind tunnel that we have, which is a Cold War relic, and not particularly efficient, particularly in cold weather – which you tend to get a bit of in the UK – we have to be very, very selective. That’s where the team have done brilliantly well of really being selective of where we channel our development.”

Christian Horner also provided insights about Red Bull’s other developments

Red Bull’s recent dominance on F1 tracks over the past two years is undeniable. However, despite their current supremacy, the team is already plotting a new course for the future.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Red Bull has announced its ambitious plans to independently design its own power unit by the start of 2026. In pursuit of this goal, the team has made substantial investments and launched an extensive recruitment drive, strategically assembling the personnel required to maintain competitiveness.

However, amid the evolving landscape at Red Bull, Christian Horner acknowledges the significant challenge that lies ahead. The Briton emphasizes that instead of causing fear, the challenge is fostering excitement among the team members.

During a motorsports interview in November, Horner conveyed this sentiment and said, “ I don’t think people perhaps comprehend the scale of the challenge that we’ve taken on for 2026. But the way the team is attacking it is exactly the same way that we have with the chassis.”

Surprisingly, even with the substantial financial commitment to the powertrain project, Horner expresses that the value of having a Red Bull-owned engine justifies the considerable expenses.

He mentioned that the team is currently about 100 weeks away from unveiling a car equipped with a Red Bull-designed engine. At the end Horner exhibits confidence in the project’s trajectory, crediting its success to the capable individuals overseeing its execution.