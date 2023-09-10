‘Political Teammate’ Carlos Sainz Recommended to Replace Vulnerable Sergio Perez at Red Bull

Sergio Perez’s position at Red Bull is under threat as the Mexican driver has consistently failed to match the level of the other Red Bull driver, Max Verstappen. While Milton-Keynes outfit is exploring options for their second Red Bull car, Edd Straw has a recommendation. Recently, talking on The Race F1 podcast, Straw tossed Carlos Sainz’s name as a possible replacement for Perez.

While at Toro Rosso, the partnership between Sainz and Max Verstappen was far from harmonious. According to reports, their relationship has been marred by ‘political squabbles’ and clashes on and off the track.

Considring all these, not many would want to see the two team up again for the same team, but definitely Straw isn’t one of them, as he believes Sainz’s profile is suitable for the Red Bull seat.

Carlos Sainz is a potential candidate for Red Bull

Edd Straw, host of the Race F1 Podcast, in his recent talk, mentioned Sainz’s name as a better fit for Red Bull than Perez. The F1 Journalist argued Sainz has experience, speed, and maturity that should be a strong secondary driver for the team.

On the podcast, Straw stated, “Sainz is a very good driver. In fact he’s someone, maybe who maybe Red Bull should think to put alongside Verstappen… A bit worried about the history between those two. They got along fine, but it got political during their TorroRoso days.”

Straw did point out the relationship the Spaniard shared with Verstappen, who is the current driver at RedBull, which might be the reason Red Bull is refraining from the idea.

Sainz, whose contract is until 2024, might not be interested in leaving Ferrari, where he is currently in his third season. The Spaniard has been impressed with his performances so far this season, helping Ferrari to third place in the constructors’ championship.

Sainz’s Loyalty to Ferrari

With Sainz’s contract nearing end, he has been linked with other teams in the paddock. Recently, his father, Carlos Sainz Snr, a rally legend and Dakar winner, revealed that his son had a contact with German manufacturer Audi, who are set to enter F1 in 2026.

Sainz Jr insisted he had “very informal” talks with Audi but reaffirmed his commitment to Ferrari and his desire to extend his contract with the Italian team.

Despite rumors, Sainz Jr. said he is in no hurry to settle his future, as he trusts Ferrari and was confident they would offer him a fair deal. The Ferrari driver said he is focusing on the present and helping Ferrari achieve their goals for this season and the next.