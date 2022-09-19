Lewis Hamilton’s $2.7 million ultimate AMG hunts down David Coulthard’s $400,000 OG AMG

Lewis Hamilton and David Coulthard take two Mercedes AMGs from different generations for a spin, showing 55 years journey of Mercedes.

David Coulthard, the former F1 driver, hosted an episode of Mercedes earlier this year to celebrate 55 years of the AMG project. It included several cars which Mercedes manufactured under this campaign.

Starting from the Mercedes AMG 300 SEL, also called the Red Pig, to the most advanced Mercedes AMG One. In the video, Coulthard conversed with well-known personalities like five-time DTM champion Bernd Schneider and famous American artist Will.I.Am.

With Schneider, Coulthard even took a lap of the Jarama circuit in Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK DTM. The former was on the passenger seat and surely wasn’t one of the ideal ones.

Next, Coulthard talked to Will.I.Am, who revealed his plans about his Will.I.AMG car concept, which is a combination of three iconic Mercedes AMG cars.

With this, the former McLaren driver talked to another driver who, a few years later, served the same team- Lewis Hamilton. The two talked about the Mercedes AMG One, which is their flagship AMG car.

And then, the two F1 drivers took on the track and raced with the car. According to Coulthard, it was a fight between the Ultimate AMG and the Original AMG.

Though, it was apparent that the AMG one took away the field with minimal effort. With its the state of the art machinery, which nearly costs $2.7 million, the Red Pig was a pioneer and is not from today’s time, but still, it has a considerable value of $400,000.

Also read: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc secretly owns a $200,000 McLaren supercar

Lewis Hamilton bought two AMGs

Mercedes AMG One will start its production this year, but only 275 cars will only be sold under this name. The seven-time F1 champion Hamilton has booked two cars, out of which one is for himself, and the other one is a gift by him to his father, Anthony Hamilton.

AMG One is surely a special car. It will have the same engine as Hamilton used in F1 with Mercedes. Same with Nico Rosberg, who revealed that Mercedes included a part of his previous engine within the engine of his AMG One.

The car is actually very near to an F1 car. Built-in Brixworth in the UK, Project one is Mercedes’ 1,000hp F1 car for the road.

Also read: When Nico Rosberg passed the chance to invest in $2 Billion worth hypercar company