Popstar Louis Tomlinson Favors Charles Leclerc Over Max Verstappen After Italian GP Win

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

British pop icon Louis Tomlinson was in attendance at Monza for the Italian GP, as a guest of Ferrari. The 32-year-old witnessed the Scuderia’s 20th victory in the circuit right from the team’s garage and met winning driver Charles Leclerc.

Tomlinson’s presence had sent ripples throughout social media two weeks ago. Now, he is back in the headlines, especially within the F1 community. In a recent concert, the former One Direction member chose Leclerc over Max Verstappen.

According to a sharp-eyed fan on X (formerly Twitter), Tomlinson was in the middle of his show when a fan held up a poster asking him to choose between Verstappen and Leclerc—marked by the numbers 1 and 2, respectively.

Tomlinson was quick to cast his vote in favor of the Monegasque driver. In the video, which has been doing the rounds of social media, he can also be heard saying, “[He is] my boy!”

Leclerc’s victory at Monza confirmed Ferrari’s resurgence following the summer break. The 26-year-old secured back-to-back podiums and claimed his second win in front of the Tifosi, his first coming at the Italian GP in 2019.

On the other hand, alarm bells are ringing at Red Bull. Verstappen has now gone six consecutive races without a win and believes his chances of defending the title are becoming unrealistic. The RB20 has also been plagued by balance issues that the team has yet to resolve.

Verstappen still has a decent lead (62 points) in the driver’s standings to second-placed Lando Norris. However, the Constructors’ title has all but slipped away from the Bulls with only eight points separating them from McLaren, with eight races remaining.

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

