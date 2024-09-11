Popstar Louis Tomlinson Favors Charles Leclerc Over Max Verstappen After Italian GP Win

British pop icon Louis Tomlinson was in attendance at Monza for the Italian GP, as a guest of Ferrari. The 32-year-old witnessed the Scuderia’s 20th victory in the circuit right from the team’s garage and met winning driver Charles Leclerc.

Tomlinson’s presence had sent ripples throughout social media two weeks ago. Now, he is back in the headlines, especially within the F1 community. In a recent concert, the former One Direction member chose Leclerc over Max Verstappen.

apparently, louis tomlinson was asked (with a fan poster) to say 1 for verstappen or 2 for charles he said 2 and called him “my boy” ❤️ became a fanboy after meeting him, so real pic.twitter.com/P5vLm1n8d7 — clara (@leclercsletters) September 10, 2024

According to a sharp-eyed fan on X (formerly Twitter), Tomlinson was in the middle of his show when a fan held up a poster asking him to choose between Verstappen and Leclerc—marked by the numbers 1 and 2, respectively.

Tomlinson was quick to cast his vote in favor of the Monegasque driver. In the video, which has been doing the rounds of social media, he can also be heard saying, “[He is] my boy!”

Leclerc’s victory at Monza confirmed Ferrari’s resurgence following the summer break. The 26-year-old secured back-to-back podiums and claimed his second win in front of the Tifosi, his first coming at the Italian GP in 2019.

On the other hand, alarm bells are ringing at Red Bull. Verstappen has now gone six consecutive races without a win and believes his chances of defending the title are becoming unrealistic. The RB20 has also been plagued by balance issues that the team has yet to resolve.

Verstappen still has a decent lead (62 points) in the driver’s standings to second-placed Lando Norris. However, the Constructors’ title has all but slipped away from the Bulls with only eight points separating them from McLaren, with eight races remaining.