Post ‘Pessimist’ Lewis Hamilton Comments, George Russell Gives Glimmer of Hope Around Mercedes 2024 Challenge

Lewis Hamilton has been quite pessimistic about how Mercedes will perform in the 2024 season after their performance at the Japanese Grand Prix two weeks ago. The 38-year-old was unhappy as his side had a whopping 1-second deficit to Red Bull in qualifying alone. However, even though Hamilton is pessimistic about Mercedes’ prospects for the future, George Russell has now given slight hope to Mercedes fans about the prospects of the W15.

After the Japanese GP, Hamilton stated (as quoted by formula1.com), “We are just one second away, which is like crazy. To close that gap for next year, at this point to still be a second down on the track like this is definitely worrying for us as a team“. However, Russell does not seem to share the same concerns as his Mercedes teammate.

The 25-year-old believes that the Silver Arrows’ new concept will help them challenge Red Bull in 2024. The young Briton then explained that the team have fully understood their struggles from this season and understands where they need to improve ahead of next year.

George Russell provides contrasting statements to Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes have finally abandoned their zero side pod concept, one that helped them achieve success towards the end of last season but not this year. Since the Silver Arrows are all set to adopt an entirely new concept, and George Russell is very optimistic about the same.

While speaking in the most recent episode of F1’s Beyond the Grid, the 25-year-old said (as quoted by soymotor.com), “Now things are clearer and the foundations are more solid. I am really enjoying working with everyone and there is a light at the end of the tunnel that is motivating us all. I am not going to promise anything for 2024, but I am sure that we will be in a stronger position than at the beginning of this year with the direction we will take with the new car concept“.

Since Mercedes are undoubtedly a world-class team, even rivals have explained how they worry that the Silver Arrows will be a team to watch out for in 2024. McLaren team principal Andrea Stella recently stated that he expects the Brackley-based outfit to fight back next season after a disappointing campaign this year.

Stella believes Mercedes will fight back strongly in 2024

In a recent interview (as quoted by soymotor.com), Andrea Stella stated that while they are not sure if their car is developing as far as Red Bull’s, they do believe that Mercedes will be a team that can perhaps provide the toughest fight to the Milton Keynes outfit next season. The Italian believes that the Silver Arrows are likely to close the gap to Red Bull, having figured out exactly where they need to improve ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Since Mercedes are already in the fight for second in the Constructors’ Championship this season, they would undoubtedly want to make the next step in battling Red Bull for the title. However, the same is likely to be far from easy because of the staggering advantage that the Milton Keynes outfit currently have over the rest.

What has been surprising about Red Bull’s current domination is the way they have won the Constructors’ title this season. They have scored 623 points and have a whopping 318-point lead over second-placed Mercedes, with six races remaining in the 2023 season.