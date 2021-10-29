F1

“Pressure has been sort of lifted off my shoulders”– George Russell earned leverage allowing him to take risks

"Pressure has been sort of lifted off my shoulders"– George Russell earned leverage allowing him to take risks
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"David Beckham, I have your wallet and it's gonna cost you a million dollars!": When Shaquille O'Neal hilariously returned the Manchester United star's wallet which he lost in Beverley Hills
Next Article
"We're somehow almost matching the speed"– Ferrari reveals their gap against Mercedes is not so dramatic anymore
F1 Latest News
"Pressure has been sort of lifted off my shoulders"– George Russell earned leverage allowing him to take risks
“Pressure has been sort of lifted off my shoulders”– George Russell earned leverage allowing him to take risks

George Russell grabbing points for Williams allows him to take risks and push his car…