“Probably harder than I’d like”– Nikita Mazepin resorts to YouTube videos of Interlagos to prepare in absence of simulator

Nikita Mazepin relies on YouTube videos of Interlagos as he isn’t able to get a simulator to practice ahead of the race in Sao Paulo.

Interlagos is among the most breathtaking yet challenging tracks. Nikita Mazepin, who is in his rookie season in Formula 1, will be visiting the Interlagos for the first time with Haas.

While talking about his preparation, it was discovered that the Russian race driver was watching YouTube videos of the track to prepare. It is because he couldn’t find a simulator.

“I think the sprint’s a great format.,” said Mazepin. “I’ve enjoyed it on the tracks I’ve known very well from my early days of racing, Monza and Silverstone.

“Plus, it makes every day a bit more special, waking up and knowing you have something to fight for, and that will matter. I think Brazil is a bit of a different challenge, I’ve never been to this track, and unfortunately, I’ve not done any virtual laps on this circuit.

“So it definitely is a track that is challenging and will require more than just one session to get up to speed. I guess I’ll just have to deal with it.” Pushed on whether he had done any amount of simulator preparation, Mazepin insisted: “Unfortunately not. I wasn’t able to.”

Nikita Mazepin finds Brazil challenging; YouTube videos a resort

When asked how difficult the weekend would be for him. Mazepin replies that it would be tougher than he would generally like. However, he concedes the reality.

“Probably harder than I’d like, but it’s just the reality at the moment. Hopefully that will change next year. If I could tell you the amount of YouTube videos I’ve watched of Interlagos, it’s probably more than any other circuit so I’m ready.”

Mazepin is currently at the lowest position possible in the F1 standings. His debut season has been unpleasant, but he is sure to continue with Haas in 2022.

