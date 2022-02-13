“Probably not all the drivers care”- Sebastian Vettel surprised following F1’s removal of the pre-race drivers’ ceremony

Sebastian Vettel was surprised by F1’s decision to remove the pre-race drivers’ ceremony ahead of the 2022 championship.

Through the We Race As One initiative F1 has campaigned for increased diversity since the beginning of the 2020 season. One of the ways to do so was to hold a drivers ceremony before the race. Sebastian Vettel admitted that its discontinuation took him by surprise.

In the ceremony, the drivers would gather around at the front of the grid while many opted to take the knee. Recently, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali announced that the ceremony will no longer be held. However, if the drivers wish they will still be able to take the knee.

In the 2021 season, the Aston Martin driver took the opportunity to stand up for many causes. One incident that held the spotlight longer than the other was at the Hungarian GP.

Vettel wore a rainbow-coloured T-shirt featuring the slogan ‘same love’ after speaking out against Hungary’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel reveals what was his dream career and how he got into motoracing

Sebastian Vettel disappointed with the decision

At the 2021 British GP, Vettel caught the headlines after he helped remove litter from the stands. The German racing driver has also been critical of the race schedules.

He believes that the geographically proximate races should be held on consecutive weekends. It will help reduce emissions from travelling. The four-time world champion also hosted an all-women karting event during the weekend of the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

SAME LOVE Sebastian Vettel, August 1 2021. pic.twitter.com/ifE7PGChOr — Vanessa (@calliopve) August 2, 2021

Disappointed that now drivers will not get the platform to present their views, Vettel hopes that the drivers find a way to support various causes.

Asked if F1 had kept him informed about the planned changes, Vettel said, “No they just changed it. I think the issues that we’re tackling are not going to be gone within two years. Therefore I was a bit surprised.”