Ralf Schumacher Not Happy With Mercedes’ Parting Gift for Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes has failed to generate any real excitement among its fanbase ahead of the 2024 season. If the pre-season testing’s time sheet is of any importance, the Silver Arrows could be in for another season of failure. Former driver Ralf Schumacher is bothered by this, and now understands why Lewis Hamilton is leaving.

Speaking with Sky Germany, the former F1 driver said, “I am also slightly disappointed with Mercedes after the three test days in Bahrain. I have a feeling it will remain as it was last year. That would also confirm why Lewis Hamilton lost confidence [in Mercedes] and went to Fred Vasseur’s call.”

Spirits at Mercedes seem high, though. Technical Director James Allison talked about how satisfied he was with the way the team tackled the drivability problems in the W15- which is the last Mercedes car Hamilton will drive. However, he rued the return of the dreaded “porpoising” effect, which left Hamilton in excruciating pain on multiple occasions in 2022.

Hamilton, on the other hand, was all praise for the car put together by the Mercedes crew. He is happy with this ‘parting gift’ and revealed how excited he is to race in the W15.

To be fair, part of the reason for that excitement could also be the shedding of the sandbagging. Many believe that Mercedes is surely not 2 seconds behind the leaders. And Hamilton’s excitement could be down to the thought of taking Mercedes to the top before leaving for Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari: the lure of money or loss of faith?

Mercedes’ struggles became prominent ever since the ground effect regulations came into force in 2022. The failure to adapt and the adamancy to stick to a failed concept for a year and a half made matters worse. Amid all this, Hamilton could have lost faith in the team that once helped him win six world titles.

Another reason could be a lucrative offer from Ferrari. Rumors suggest the Maranello-based outfit offered the 7-time champion everything that Mercedes didn’t. This includes a longer-term contract, better pay, and an ambassadorial role until the end of 2035. If reports are correct, Hamilton’s $100 million a year salary will make him the highest paid driver in F1 once again.

On the other hand, driving for Ferrari has always been a dream of Hamilton’s and at the age of 40, he will finally fulfill that dream.

With Hamilton leaving at the end of 2024, Mercedes will need an experienced driver to fill in. For now, it is clear that George Russell will be leading the team. But if they keep falling back in terms of performance, they are at a risk of dropping down to the midfield.

However, drawing conclusions on the basis of just the pre-season testing times is a futile exercise. Only the first race in Bahrain could give a picture of what the season could turn out to be.