Max Verstappen Reveals His Red Bull Is Not ‘Suited’ for Interlagos – “I Don’t Know if I Can Win”

A week after registering his record 16th win of the 2023 season, Max Verstappen has doubts about carrying over his outstanding form to Interlagos this weekend. The Dutchman is unsure if he can win the race because he feels the RB19 is not suited for the Interlagos circuit.

Since the Sao Paulo Grand Prix is a sprint race weekend, it will only add to the challenges that Red Bull will face. With just the one practice session, the Milton Keynes outfit will need to ensure that they get the set-up right on Verstappen’s car to increase the Dutchman‘s chances of winning this weekend.

However, even if Red Bull manage to get the set-up right, Verstappen is not confident of winning because of what transpired last year. “There’s a bit of apprehension about this weekend, especially given the difficulties we had last year. I don’t know if I can win this race. Last year we didn’t have a great weekend,” he explained (as quoted by formulapassion.it).

Verstappen and Red Bull have failed to win the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in the last two seasons despite having an incredibly strong car on most weekends in both campaigns. On both occasions, a Mercedes car has won the race. Lewis Hamilton won in 2021, while George Russell secured Mercedes’ only win in 2023 at the Sao Paulo GP last year.

Will Mercedes beat Max Verstappen again at Interlagos?

Although Max Verstappen and Red Bull will once again enter the Sao Paulo Grand Prix as the favorites, Mercedes are confident of posing a challenge to the Milton Keynes outfit this weekend.

Speaking of what chances the Silver Arrows have to win at Interlagos, team principal Toto Wolff told Sky Sports, “So we have to go there knowing we have a good car and if we put all the ducks in one line then I think we can have a very strong weekend“.

However, Wolff did admit that while Mercedes have a chance of winning at Interlagos, Verstappen will still be the favorite because of how “complete” the RB19 is this season. Red Bull have indeed been far more competitive as compared to last year because barring the race in Singapore, no team has even come close to beating them this season.