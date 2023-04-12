With Two Titles Down, Max Verstappen Tipped To Reach the Level of Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher

With ferocious performance in recent times, Max Verstappen is tipped to reach the level of Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher. But, the two seven-time world champions could very likely be overtaken by Verstappen.

According to Hill, Verstappen can easily reach the height of the German and the Briton if he continues to perform like this. Hill said about his championship prospect, “The count is already two, and the chances for Max to equal Lewis and Michael are very good”.

Back where we want to be☝️ Today completes a really good weekend for us @redbullracing @HondaRacingGLB Very happy with that Thank you Australia for your great support all weekend pic.twitter.com/X9j8Tom5zv — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) April 2, 2023

The 25-year-old picked up back-to-back two titles in 2021 by beating Hamilton and Mercedes and in 2022 by beating Leclerc and Ferrari. With already two wins in his bag, the Dutchman is eyeing his third championship in 2023.

As things stand, with his mighty RB-19, the Dutchman has no match in the opposition. The only man who can stop him is his teammate Sergio Perez, but that seems very unlikely, given he’s the hardest driver to beat.

Verstappen is more ruthless than Hamilton

The 25-year-old driver is regarded to be more ruthless than the Mercedes star due to his aggressive nature, believes Tom Clarkson. Even though Hamilton and Leclerc are hugely competitive, the Hasselt-born’s ruthlessness sets him apart from the rest. The more he wins, the more he wants to win, thinks Clarkson.

He is a man of many talents pic.twitter.com/70Iu1HeDKb — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 6, 2023

Max Verstappen is also a serial winner, and as long as Red Bull wins, the FIA press conference host believes, their star driver will do the same.

The Dutchman wants to “destroy” people around him

Clarkson, the host of the Formal FIA press conference, is of the opinion that he’s never met a driver who’s as hungry as Verstappen for success. And also meant the destruction of the opposition.

During the F1 Nation Podcast, Clarkson said Verstappen doesn’t just want to win but “destroy the people around him,” as seen with his valiant performance in Jeddah.

The 25-year-old started his race from P15 and finished in P2, behind teammate Perez. However, he wasn’t happy with the result, as he revealed later on. He said that he isn’t in the sport to finish second.