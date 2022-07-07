“We have always been a very united team”- Charles Leclerc denies reports of Ferrari crew refusing to celebrate Carlos Sainz’s race win

Charles Leclerc dismissed rumors about members of the Ferrari team refusing to take part in Carlos Sainz’s victory celebrations.



Sainz won his first ever F1 race in Silverstone last weekend. While a vast majority of fans were lauding the Spaniard, some questioned his decision to not listen to the Ferrari team orders.

His teammate Sainz suffered yet another heartbreak, as a Ferrari strategy error cost him a win. He had a huge chance to close the gap to Max Verstappen in Silverstone, but he failed to do so. A lot of Leclerc fans were not happy with this, and felt that the Scuderia had to prioritize the Monegasque over Sainz.

After the race, some reports emerged which said that there were problems within the Ferrari crew. Apparently, a lot of Leclerc’s mechanics and team members refused to celebrate Sainz’s win, because they were unhappy with the team treated him.

This was a talking point on social media, and fans felt that Sainz was being treated unfairly.

Shame to see rumors like this, Charles Leclerc admits

Leclerc defended his team, and revealed that rumors about the crew not attending Sainz’s celebrations were false. He insisted that they are a united outfit, and there was no problem within the team.

“It is a shame to see all these type of things,” he said. “Because it is definitely not happening inside the team. We are a very united team, we have always been.”

“It’s not this difficult races that will make it change. Speaking about last weekend, we were 1-2 and finished 1-4, so of course some part of the team were disappointed but this was definitely not the reason or whatsoever for not everybody being on the picture.”

“Actually we wanted to do the picture first but Carlos was not there,” the 24-year old continued. So we had to delay everything. There are no hard feelings or whatsoever.”

The F1 season continues this weekend as teams and drivers travel to Spielberg for the 2022 Austrian GP.

