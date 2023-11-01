Reality Of Fernando Alonso’s Red Bull Move Clarified: “Would Be Nice to Bring Together the Two Best Drivers in the Same Team! But...”

The Mexico City GP added more misery to Sergio Perez’s life as Daniel Ricciardo out-qualified him for the race in an AlphaTauri. Hopes were high for Perez ahead of his home race, but the result couldn’t have been any worse for the 33-year-old. With that, the speculation around Ricciardo potentially replacing Perez in the team has caught even more wind. However, there was another surprise name that made waves of potentially becoming Max Verstappen’s teammate in the coming season.

Given his impressive year with Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso has become a surprise name that is being linked to Red Bull. The rumor came after F1 commentator Albert Fabrega posted a Tweet addressing a statement he heard in the paddock. The Tweet read-

“I don’t want to believe the rumor that they have told me now in the paddock. No.”

However, Antonio Lobato has since come forward to rubbish all claims . He revealed that his post that hinted at bringing Verstappen and Alonso together was just an idea, per an update on X by RBR Daily.

“It would be nice to bring together the two best drivers in the same team!, but it was released as an idea or a dream because there is not much chance of that happening.”

Many also questioned Lobato’s tweet’s credibility, since it had no name. To answer the same, one has to look back at where the rumor originated- the Qatar GP.

Flavio Briatore’s meeting with Christian Horner gave way to the Fernando Alonso rumors

During the Qatar race weekend, ex-Renault boss and Alonso’s current manager, Flavio Briatore, was engulfed in a long conversation with Christian Horner. The duo spent a lot of time on the terrace of Red Bull’s hospitality suite. This meeting caught many eyes, and talks began, of Briatore speaking to Horner about possibly bringing Alonso to Red Bull.

However, the Red Bull top executives were quick to dismiss such claims by stating there was no chance of the move ever becoming a reality. Given the Spaniard’s age, there seemed little credibility to the move. The Milton Keynes-based outfit would want to bring in a driver who can stay with them for long.

Nonetheless, there would be reason for Alonso to join the team, given the experience he brings with him. Aston Martin’s incredible first half of the season had much to do with Alonso’s expertise, and no team would want to turn away from such knowledge.