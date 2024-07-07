Charles Leclerc Heartbroken After Ferrari Gave Him Wrong Information and ‘Destroyed’ His Tires

Charles Leclerc rounded off a disappointing British GP weekend as he finished a lap behind the leaders and in fourteenth place. He had such a disastrous result a day after he suffered a shock exit from Q2. Starting from 11th on the grid, it was eventually a strategy call from the Ferrari pit wall that compounded his misery.

As the forecasted rain came at the Silverstone Circuit, Ferrari decided to pit the Monegasque a whopping eight laps early. After the race, Leclerc explained how incorrect weather information and an “aggressive” strategy call ruined his chances of taking points at the 2024 British GP.

Speaking in the media pen, Leclerc explained, “Yes, we did [take the wrong call]. We went with an aggressive strategy which definitely didn’t pay off. I was told the rain was coming very hard the lap after, which only came eight laps later and we destroyed the [intermediate tires] in the meantime.”

This meant Leclerc had to pit once again for slick tires, which cost him more than a pit stop to the front runners. The 2024 Monaco GP winner was then left defenseless on track and he eventually ended up scoring no points and losing further ground in the Drivers’ Championship.

Ferrari have been notorious for making wrong calls. And when it comes to Leclerc, he has not been having the best of luck either in recent times. His disastrous British GP weekend has led him to match his most unfortunate streak.

Leclerc suffers consecutive races without points for the first time in seven years

His race at the Silverstone is the second consecutive race in which the Monegasque has not scored a single point. Last weekend at the 2024 Austrian GP, the Ferrari driver missed out on points by just one position as he finished eleventh, behind the Alpine of Pierre Gasly.

According to a Reddit post, the only other time Leclerc had not managed to score points in two consecutive races was all the way back in his rookie season. Driving for Sauber in his debut season in 2018, Leclerc had finished out of the points at the Bahrain and Chinese GP, respectively.

When it comes to Ferrari this season, they have struggled ever since the 2024 Spanish GP. With yet another tough outing, Ferrari have lost further ground in the Constructors’ championship to the chasing pack, which includes McLaren and Mercedes.