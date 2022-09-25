“One of the nicest guys ever”: 24-year-old George Russell spends time with Roger Federer at Laver Cup

George Russell spent time with tennis legends like Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Bjorn Borg at the Laver Cup in London.

The entire sporting world came together to witness Federer’s last competitive tennis match earlier this week at the laver Cup. He teamed up with long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal, in a losing effort against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Federer brought an end to his 24-year-long playing career this year. It was a sad moment for tennis and sports fans alike, as he’s arguably one of the most influential athletes of all time. Federer leaves tennis as a 20-time Grand Slam Champion.

An honor and a real pleasure @rogerfederer 🙌🏻 https://t.co/HMVnl1Iu9b — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 22, 2022

Mercedes’ F1 driver George Russell paid a visit to the Laver Cup venue where he hung out with Federer, Andy Murray, and Bjorn Borg. The three of them have a combined total of 34 Grand Slam Titles between them.

Russell shared a picture on social media of himself hanging out with Federer, Borg, and Murray.

George Russell congratulates Roger Federer on incredible career

Russell joined Mercedes this year after spending the first three years of his F1 career with Williams. With the latter, he couldn’t really prove his worth because the car was mainly fighting at the back of the grid. In spite of that, he showed everyone how consistent and good he is. This landed him a Mercedes seat for the 2022 season.

Unfortunately for him, Mercedes don’t have a car as strong as they had for the last eight years. They are not in a place to challenge for race wins anymore, but Russell has maximized the W13’s performance on several occasions to earn seven podium finishes.

Great to catch up with @rogerfederer after the final game of his incredible career. Not just one of the greatest athletes of all time, one of the nicest guys you could ever meet too. Same goes for @andy_murray – seriously funny guy! #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/9QGZxYsRAq — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) September 24, 2022

His teammate in F1 is the legendary seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton. The two spend a lot of time together during races, but it seems Russell spends time with sporting legends away from the track as well!

On his social media accounts, he posted a picture of himself with Federer, Murray and Bjorg saying, "Great to catch up with Roger Federer after the final game of his incredible career. Not just one of the greatest athletes of all time but also one of the nicest guys you could ever meet too."

