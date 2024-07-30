mobile app bar

Red Bull Adamant to Secure Sergio Perez’s Future, But He’s Hanging On By a Thin Thread

Pranay Bhagi
Published

Credits: Imago

Despite multiple rumors pointing towards Sergio Perez getting the sack from Red Bull in the ongoing summer break, the Mexican remains adamant that he will suit up for the Milton-Keynes-based team in Zandvoort. Perez continues to label claims of his dismissal as mere speculation and veteran journalist Joe Saward seems to agree.

Saward pointed out an interesting fact on his X account, which showed that Perez did not perform as badly as many thought he was – at least relatively. “Last year Perez scored 33 percent of the team’s points total. This year the percentage is running at 32,” he wrote. 

Saward also suggested that the F1 community is making the most out of Perez’s underperformances by adding fuel to rumors. “Lots of folks see conspiracies where there are none,” he added.

Additionally, Saward stated that if Red Bull loses the Constructors’ Title this season, it would be because of their own mistakes, and not Perez’s. This was something even Perez’s teammate Max Verstappen spoke about in the past. He felt that the focus should have been on Red Bull’s poor development and not Perez’s form.

Saward claims that Perez is not in immediate danger of losing out on his Red Bull seat. But even the Guadalajara-born driver understands that he has to make amends if he holds on to his seat for the remaining 10 races.

Perez Refuses to Respond to Speculations Around His Future

In Belgium, Perez started the race from P2 but ended in P7 (P8 before George Russell’s disqualification). This became a major talking point, with McLaren’s bosses pinning their Championship hopes on Perez continuing his abysmal form.

Perez, meanwhile, had enough. He stated, “I won’t be responding anymore to speculations about my future. I’m here and fully committed to the team I think as a team we have other work to focus on to get ourselves to the second half of the Season I had enough of these speculations, I already said everything I had to”

Red Bull held a meeting on Monday, following the race at Spa, to decide on Perez’s future among other things. No official verdict was revealed, but common belief in the paddock – as revealed by Saward – is that Perez would remain.

