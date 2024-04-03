Red Bull Admin Teases Fans With Return of Classic Japanese GP Livery

In 2021, Red Bull planned on fielding an all-white livery for the Japanese GP, but unfortunately, the race got canceled. The car debuted in Turkey instead, and fans loved the design. Since then, the F1 community (even non-Red Bull fans) have been calling for its return, and the team’s X admin noticed that. But are they finally acting on it? Ahead of the Japanese GP this weekend, Red Bull’s X admin teased fans with a return of this classic livery.

The all-white livery was Red Bull’s way of paying tribute to Honda, who helped the Milton-Keynes-based outfit achieve so much success in recent years. Japan, Honda’s home country, was chosen as the ideal venue. However, with Japan leaving the calendar in 2o21, its replacement race in Turkey saw Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez field the all-white cars.

Red Bull’s X admin posted a picture of the two cars featuring this design, with a caption, “Maybe it’ll return one day.”

The admin also included a Japanese flag at the end of his caption. Because F1 is traveling to Suzuka in Japan later this week (there will be no cancellations this time), fans wonder if Red Bull will finally bring back the classic Japanese GP livery.

Red Bull admin stirs up excitement ahead of Japanese GP

As soon as the Red Bull admin took to X to tease the fanbase, excitement rose tenfold. Many expected this to be a preview of what is in store for the Japanese GP weekend.

On the other hand, Red Bull has made no official announcements. The Austrian stable’s post on X does not guarantee that the team plans to bring the livery back to Japan. However, if there were a race where they could choose to bring it back, it would be this.

If Red Bull decides to field the classic Japanese GP livery, they will likely make an announcement before Friday, when Free Practice kicks off.