“Red Bull and Mercedes relations needs mending” – F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali does not want this year’s fallout to fester in 2022

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says that the relationship between the top two teams must be recovered before the 2022 season.

Tensions between Red bull boss Christian Horner and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff erupted as the season neared its end. The strains between the top two teams went to extreme heights after the controversy at the Abu Dhabi GP.

The fierce animosity between the pair has got them involved in several clashes in FIA press conferences and in the media.

Even though the pair did shake hands during a final meeting in Abu Dhabi there were several incidents that highlighted that things were not completely settled between the two.

Domenicali collected a prestigious Lorenzo Bandini Award in Italy on Tuesday. At the award ceremony, he said that one thing F1 needed to address for next year was not letting the fallout of this season fester.

Instead, he feels that it is important that Mercedes and Red Bull mended their relationship for the good of the sport. He said, “those who live with certainties mean that they sleep well!”

Mercedes remains upset with the FIA

The Brackley-based team is still upset with the FIA’s handling of the safety car restart in Abu Dhabi. Mercedes believes that FIA was in breach of the rules.

However, the Brackley based team has dropped the plan for an appeal over the matter. It has vowed to hold the governing body to account in a commission that has been set up to look at the events.

F1 owners Liberty Media have remained silent so far on the controversy as well. It prefers to leave matters like that for the new FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem.

Domenicali said, “we have already spoken with the president. We talked about the priorities he will have to face, and there are many. But, at this stage, it is right to remain silent so as not to create further controversy in an area that was very overheated.”

