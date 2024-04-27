Zach Wilson’s Mom Had the Best Reaction to the Broncos Acquiring Her Son as the New QB

In a stunning twist, the Denver Broncos snatched up Zach Wilson just weeks after bidding farewell to Russell Wilson, leaving fans reeling with excitement. The Jets pocketed a sixth-round pick in the deal, but it was the Broncos who hit the jackpot with Wilson, whose longing for change since February finally materialized. However, amidst the whirlwind of reactions, it was Wilson’s mom, Lisa, who stole the show with her heartfelt response.

After a tumultuous stint with the New York Jets, Zach Wilson’s journey took a heartwarming turn, as he is set to don the Denver Broncos jersey in no time. His parents, bursting with pride, flooded social media with celebratory posts. From his dad Michael’s Broncos jersey pics to his mom’s creative edits featuring Zach in Broncos gear, the family’s support was endless. However, the gesture of decking the front yard of their Utah home in Broncos colors by Lisa made fans buzz with excitement.

“Surround yourself with people who love you, cheer for you and want you to succeed,” she wrote in the caption.

Zach Wilson’s mother also confirmed having her last lunch with the Broncos quarterback before he headed off to Denver. As soon as her posts surfaced online, most fans promptly rallied with welcoming messages, with some even congratulating the parents. See for yourselves:

Notable, a few others also called Zach Wilson’s family- true Broncos fans for their roots in Utah.

Zach Wilson has tallied 566 passes for 6,293 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions during his 3-year stint with the Jets. He has also amassed 498 rushing yards and five touchdowns. It’s not mighty impressive, but perhaps he will finally get his break in Denver. Moreover, despite the shuffle, Wilson will have a few strings attached to the New York Jets, in terms of his due amount this season.

What Change of Scenery Means for Zach Wilson?

Zach Wilson’s finalization of the trade leaves only Trevor Lawrence from the 2021 class with their original team. His trade is also conditioned to accommodate $5.5 million due to him next season, with the New York Jets paying him $2.75 million, or half of the total amount. While the Broncos cover the other half (per Adam Schefter of ESPN), Wilson will be eligible for free agency when the 2025 league year begins.

Therefore, many NFL pundits believe that this could be a win-win situation for the Denver Broncos, who opened the doors to Pittsburgh for Russell Wilson. Additionally, the club has also selected Bo Nix with their 12th overall pick; therefore, it won’t be much of a problem for them to pit their three playmakers against each other and bring out the best in themselves.

At the same time, Zach Wilson’s second attempt at the NFL could give him much-needed fresh breath and better guidance under Sean Payton, which could do wonders for the third-year quarterback.