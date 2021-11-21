F1

Red Bull blames the light panel on the track for Max Verstappen’s 5-place grid penalty in maiden Qatar GP

A.Dyes

Previous Article
Stephen Curry leads the MVP race, Draymond Green leads the Warriors to #1 NBA Defense, Klay Thompson inches closer to return and more observations from the 14-2 start to the season: Golden State Warriors' TSR Fortnight Roundup
Next Article
Mitchell Santner captain: Why is Tim Southee not playing today's 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand in Kolkata?
F1 Latest News
"Consistency is key"– Lewis Hamilton reacts to Max Verstappen getting five-place grid penalty
“Consistency is key”– Lewis Hamilton reacts to Max Verstappen getting five-place grid penalty

Lewis Hamilton says consistency is key while reacting to the five-place grid penalty handed over…