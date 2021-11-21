“I think it was because Max Verstappen was coming”: Sebastian Vettel thinks the yellow flags at the end of Q3 were withdrawn because the Red Bull star was in his flying lap

Sebastian Vettel believes that the yellow flags at the end of Q3 were removed because Max Verstappen was completing his flying lap.

Sebastian Vettel put in an amazing performance at Saturday’s qualifying session in Qatar. The Aston Martin driver went into Q3 for the first time since the Belgian Grand Prix. He will be starting from 10th on Sunday at the Losail International Circuit.

The German driver said he was disappointed that he couldn’t improve on his time due to the double waved yellow flags on his final lap. However, he questioned the removal of the yellow flags immediately after his run was over.

Max Verstappen has been summoned to the stewards on Sunday prior to the race #QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 https://t.co/igmzrA5ny8 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 20, 2021

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen sighted illuminated yellow flags in the final corner at the end of his flying lap. Still it appeared as though the 24 year old failed to slow down. He was later summoned by the stewards for ‘failing to respect the yellow flags’.

Vettel thinks that the yellow flag was removed because the Dutchman was on his final run.

“It’s a bit of a shame because I had the yellow flag in the last sector and then the yellow flag cleared. I guess, because Max was coming.” he said.

Sebastian Vettel says it is likely only he aborted his flying lap

The 34 year old was pleased with his performance on Saturday. He took the Aston Martin to the limit an finished ahead of Sergio Perez, Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo.

“I’m pretty happy.” he said. “We out-qualified a Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren, so I think we can be happy with that.” said Sebastian.

When asked about the yellow flag incident, the 4 time world champion said, “It was just a bit disappointing to have the yellow flag.” He admitted he probably wouldn’t have improved his position, but would have loved a clean run to try and do so.

Great work from both Seb and Lance today. 💚 We’ll be pushing hard tonight to ensure we’re ready for the fight tomorrow.#QatarGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/nfQkmaSGUr — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) November 20, 2021

“I don’t know if it was a single yellow or double yellow. But if there’s a car standing on track, then it should be a double yellow. And double yellows are ‘abort the lap’ so I lifted,” he added. “Maybe I was the only one.”

Sebastian Vettel will be looking to take advantage of his grid spot on Sunday’s race. It is a great opportunity for him to earn his team some valuable points in what has been a tough 2021 for the Silverstone based team.

