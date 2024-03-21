Red Bull Career Threatened, Christian Horner Could Package Alex Albon As A Pretty Peace Offering To Angry Thai Owner

The Red Bull camp has been impressive in terms of their on-track performance. However, considering their off-track surroundings, the team has been in complete chaos. The major reason behind it is Christian Horner’s recent scandal. This controversy has even raised questions about Max Verstappen leaving Red Bull and joining Mercedes. Because of the ongoing turmoil, rumors say that the Red Bull owners have been angry with Christian Horner. However, in an attempt to resolve the issue, the Briton has reportedly planned to package Alex Albon as a pretty peace offering to the angry Thai owners.

According to Bild.de, Horner might place the Thai driver, next to Sergio Perez, should Max Verstappen decide to join Mercedes. By doing this, the Briton, who already has a close relationship with the Thai owner, might calm down the majority of stakeholders.

The reports read, “Horner, however, would already have a successor in his sights in the event of a Verstappen loss with Alexander Albon. A Thai as world champion – the Thai majority owner would also like that.”

The 27-year-old indeed is a well-known face at Red Bull. This is because he has spent two years with the team between 2019 and 2021. Although Albon’s stint wasn’t an easy one because of Verstappen’s dominance, he did manage to bag two podium finishes. Since then, however, Albon has been showcasing his talent at Williams.

For instance, he achieved seven top-10 finishes in 2023. Certainly, his outstanding performance at Williams makes him a serious contender for team Red Bull. Besides this, if Horner can hand over a compatriot to the majority shareholder of Red Bull company, then that could be enough to smooth things.

How the Thai Owner has put pressure on Christian Horner?

The Christian Horner controversy has frequently taken unexpected turns. Following Horner’s investigation and eventual clearance of any grievances by Red Bull GmbH, an email got leaked. That email had some conversation between Horner and the female employee who earlier accused the Briton.

However, even after the leaked messages became widely publicized when Horner kept his position, the woman challenged the decision using a different attorney. In light of this alarming circumstance, Horner is under pressure from the Thai owners.

According to Daily Mail, reports from the Bild suggest that the Yoovidhya family has sent one of the family members to keep an eye on the team principal. This action has been taken as the businessman is considering his next course of action, which may even involve scrutinizing Horner’s position.

Following this news, the Red Bull employees are also terrified. This is because they believe the dubbed “Thai spy” will not only snoop over Horner but will also keep a close eye on every activity at the company’s headquarters. The main cause of the employee’s fear is that they believe Yoovidhya would now show his power and utilize it to topple the business as part of a dramatic overhaul.

In summary, Yoovidhya and his family have plans to gain greater influence after receiving the insider’s evaluation. In the past, the majority owner stayed away from the company and left Dietrich Mateschitz in charge of it. However, after his passing away in 2022 and the continued scandal involving Horner, the Thai owners have decided to intervene.