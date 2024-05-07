Toto Wolff Claps Back At Red Bull’s Warning Against Max Verstappen

With Toto Wolff sweet-talking Max Verstappen in his effort to sign the Dutch driver, Red Bull has retaliated, led by the Austrian Company’s managing director Oliver Mintzlaff. Soon after the latter’s comments, Wolff hit back at the outfit with a swift reply.

Mintzlaff suggests that Wolff isn’t paying heed to the existing problems at Mercedes, and is focusing on signing Verstappen, who, according to him and the rest of the Red Bull members, is in a much better place. Wolff, however, said (as quoted by OF24):

“I don’t know what the guy is commenting on. That has no relevance to me. Maybe he still wants to be on TV. We’re a little in observation mode. But it’s not my decision, it’s Max’s.”

The incessant open flirting with the idea of signing Max Verstappen is provoking Red Bull because Verstappen has a contract with them that lasts until 2028. In his statement, the German executive highlighted how Wolff has so many challenges, but keeps meddling in Red Bull’s business. He feels that Toto Wolff is being disrespectful overall.

Verstappen has shown no desire to leave Red Bull before 2028. He has been loyal so far and is confident in the team’s project, despite Adrian Newey’s departure being confirmed earlier this month.

With a statement to the press, Verstappen reaffirmed his faith in the team’s ability of producing Championship winning cars.

Max Verstappen pours cold water on Toto Wolff’s red-hot pursuit

Since the Christian Horner saga rocked Red Bull, cracks have started appearing in the walls at Milton-Keynes. Newey has already slipped through and internal turmoil has made the Austrian team a target which Mercedes has been attacking for months now.

Rumors of the German outfit offering $160 million yearly to Verstappen also came to light, but the three-time World Champion has put these to rest.

As quoted by Racing News 365, Verstappen said,

“At the end of the day, let’s say that would be the case, €150 million, but that money is not going to be the differentiator for me to go somewhere. [Even €250 million isn’t enough], because I’m happy with what I am earning and it is about performance,”

Verstappen added that he would get “grumpy” driving for P5 or P6 on the track. That is exactly where Mercedes lies at the moment, and the team is showing no signs of closing the gap to the front either.

Leaving Red Bull (a winning outfit) and moving to Mercedes for any amount of money, is not something the 26-year-old sees himself doing.