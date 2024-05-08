‘Its Probably Time For Jordan To Make a Decision’: Rex Hoggard Says He Is Terrified by Jordan Spieth’s Wrist Injury

Jordan Spieth reacts to his putts on the green of the second hole during the Annexus Pro-Am at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 7, 2024.

Jordan Spieth‘s wrist injury has been plaguing his game for long and veteran sports writer Rex Hoggard expressed his worries about the golfer. Overviewing the missed cuts, Hoggard reflected on the necessary measures Spieth should be undertaking to get back in form. The writer advised that the three-time major winner take a six-month hiatus and cater to his injury. Hoggard also underlined that the Player Director’s ailing left wrist has been restraining him from playing good golf.

“It’s probably time for Jordan to make a decision…It’s clearly a problem, it’s clearly something which is preventing him from playing the golf that he wants to play, the golf that we all know that he’s capable of playing.” View on Website

Hoggard also recalled an instance from last week when he discussed the injury with Spieth. But, as per the veteran writer, the golfer wasn’t in favor of a surgical procedure.

“Now I spoke with Jordan about this last week, and he said he’s not going to make it worse, he’s not going to make it better by playing. The way he explained it to me is that he didn’t feel like it was a surgical procedure that was going to make it work.”

Yet Jordan’s response couldn’t stir Hoggard and he kept stressing the dismay surrounding a possible aggravated situation that may arise while playing.

“But when he talks about the idea that he doesn’t know when it’s going to pop out, and we’re talking about the ligament popping out of the sheath in his wrist, that seems to be terrifying. And I don’t know how you can possibly play professional golf with that looming over you.”

Hoggard’s worries were justified given the long road that awaits Spieth’s career. With a bright future ahead for the golfer, the 2024 season has been mostly disappointing for the three-time major winner.

Jordan Spieth’s wrist injury has taken a toll on his performance

While he was on the 13th hole at the RBC Heritage, Jordan Spieth suffered an ECU tendon injury, where he almost withdrew after the tendon “popped out”. Later on, he felt that he would have to withdraw from the tournament midway when he was on the 14th hole. But after the tendon “came back in,” the golfer breathed a sigh of relief.

Later, he disclosed that the problem was recurring and that whenever the situation arose, it’d be difficult for him to turn his wrists.

Somehow, Spieth managed a 39th place finish but he missed a total of four cuts throughout the season, including the one at the Masters. Apart from that, in his 11 starts, the player secured only managed to secure three top-ten finishes..

To improve his gameplay, the Texas native also hired Cameron McCormick as his coach last year, but the difficulties with his health persisted. Only a period of rehabilitation and recovery can aid the player in getting back to his peak form.