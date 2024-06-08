Red Bull Could Demand $5 Million for Yuki Tsunoda’s Services

Yuki Tsunoda is continuing to prove his worth with V-CARB in the 2024 season. His P10 in the standings has certainly aroused the interest of the other teams. But while his contract is about to end with Red Bull’s sister team, the Milton-Keynes-based organization can demand $5 million from anyone who wishes to secure his services.

That is because as per AMuS, Red Bull has an option to extend Tsunoda’s contract to 2025. However, there is a deadline. V-CARB must exercise that clause by Septemeber. Also, after September, they can’t ask for money from another team for his services.

Yuki Tsunoda now has the same number of Q3 appearances (6) as Sergio Perez in 2024. pic.twitter.com/m7eGHKEJTZ — formularacers (@formularacers_) May 25, 2024

Reportedly, Honda pays $10 million to Red Bull for Tsunoda’s seat. However, with the alliance coming to an end, Red Bull might not be keen to keep him despite his terrific performances.

On the other hand, Honda’s new partner – Aston Martin – has already confirmed Fernando Alonso on a multi-year contract. Whereas, Lance Stroll is basically the team owner because of his father’s ownership of the side. Therefore, displacing either of the two for Tsunoda would be a tough task.

However, for 2025, Red Bull is keen to keep Tsunoda at V-CARB. But things can quickly change after that. So, the remainder of this season is very crucial for the Japanese race driver.

Yuki Tsunoda demands more commitment

Tsunoda realizing the importance of his incredible performances has certain demands from his ongoing word with Red Bull. In the next contract talks, he expects more commitment from Red Bull and is optimistic about his chances ahead.

“There’s an ongoing discussion and I want to make sure first of all we’re on the same page with Red Bull after that we’ll see. But I’m happy with RB. Even these two years [Perez] has to still perform and in this kind of environment, anything can happen. So, congratulations to him, and other than that, for me, I just keep focusing on what I’m doing and just proving myself,” said Tsunoda.

Meanwhile, there are other teams such as Haas and Alpine that would be keen on securing Tsunoda’s services. On the other hand, Williams openly admitting their pursuit of Sainz gives away that the Grove-based team is aiming for an upgrade over Logan Sargeant, If somehow that ambition fails, Tsunoda could also be a viable option for James Vowles.