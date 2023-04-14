Red Bull F1 Boss Christian Horner Lauds Daring 2000ft High BMX Bowl Feat

Think about any crazy, daring stunt in your mind, and Red Bull has already done it. The Austrian Energy drinks company is known for pulling off some of the wildest stunts.

From making Felix Baumgartner jump from the edge of space 24 Miles above ground to landing a biplane atop the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, the Bulls have done it. Occasionally they take some help from their championship-winning F1 racing team to break another record.

The F1 team is no less in attempting similar stunts. Racing their car over a frozen river, accomplishing a zero-gravity pitstop, traversing the entire continental US on their F1 cars, to trailing the highest motorable road in the Himalayas, Red Bull has done it.

RIDING A BMX AT 2,000FT IN THE SKY 🤯 Kriss Kyle taking it to a new level 🤘 https://t.co/udbykEiA3B ☁️ pic.twitter.com/CdBQonCE3N — Red Bull UK (@RedBullUK) April 13, 2023

This time they’ve sent a man up 2000 ft to do some bike stunts. Sometimes, we cannot understand how Red Bull came up with these ideas!

Christian Horner Red Bull F1 team for crazy stunt

Red Bull athlete and BMX biker Kriss Kyle suggested doing some wheelies 2000 ft up in the sky. This is when Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the high-performance engineering arm of their F1 team, came into the picture.

The world championship-winning team designed and pieced a state-of-the-art Carbon Fibre BMX bowl for the Scottish racer. The entire unit weighed close to 2.5 Tonnes and was lofted up on a balloon.

On Thursday, Kyle achieved the mind-boggling feat of driving his bike at sub-zero temperatures. The project continues to receive praise, but F1 team principal Christian Horner was impressed with it even more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Horner (@christianhorner)

The Briton posted the feat on his Instagram with the caption. It read, “We always like to take things to new heights, but the ‘Don’t Look Down’ project has done it quite literally.”

Kyle admitted that his stomach “just flipped” when he peeked over the edge of the railing. The Scotsman claimed anything could’ve happened while he was performing stunts on the world’s highest skating bowl.

F1 Twitter amazed by Red Bull’s new stunt

Red Bull isn’t a stranger to setting ridiculous benchmarks in the world of stunts. The Austrian team has long enjoyed the hype and hysteria which follows after they set a new record.

This time their F1 racing team received a lot of praise for coordinating the stunt achieved by Kris Kyle. The engineering division especially garnered much attention for constructing the bowl and sending it up in the air.

Red Bull have designed a skate park which was suspended from a hot air balloon 2000ft in the sky to display the very latest in carbon fibre technology 🎈 🚴‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/CsHbhdhEiA — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 13, 2023

Red Bull worked with their Formula 1 team to build a skate park suspended from a hot air balloon 2,000 feet in the air head 🤯pic.twitter.com/JQXLrJ589v — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 13, 2023

Although heroic. these stunts are mainly promotional material for the energy drinks giant. Even fans have now accepted the craziness in their stunts as something normal.

At this point Redbull just picking random AI-generated prompts as inspiration for marketing stunts “floating skatepark on a hot air balloon” https://t.co/WC8tc1r2vU — Aatish Nayak (@nayakkayak) April 13, 2023

Just another completely normal Red Bull promo 2,000 feet above the Cotswolds. pic.twitter.com/971tb2dPiK — Dan – EngineMode11 (@EngineMode11) April 13, 2023

OK so got the @redbull balloon over the farm with 2 helicopters filming it plus it has a swimming pool suspended underneath!! #hotairballon pic.twitter.com/RcnliwRWlR — Andy Rumming (@andyrumming) February 6, 2023

Redbull just be having humans doing anything. Why I just see a video of someone doing tricks on a bmx bike inside a hot air balloon — . (@jbilladonuts) April 13, 2023

Until the next stunt idea pops in, the company can cash in on the hype of its latest achievement. Soon, we’ll be treated with another feat that was considered impossible hunting Red Bull steps in.