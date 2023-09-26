Red Bull Face Michael Schumacher Problem With Max Verstappen as Sergio Perez Is Advised to Face the Music

Max Verstappen already seems to have established his name in the list of all-time greats despite only being 25. The Dutchman already has 48 wins to his name and has shown no signs of slowing down. Following the Red Bull driver’s most recent victory in Japan, F1 expert Damon Hill explained on the most recent episode of the F1 Nation podcast about how the team are now facing a Michael Schumacher problem. The 1996 champion believes that Red Bull have still not managed to find a teammate that is capable of going toe to toe with Verstappen. Hill made his point by explaining how Sergio Perez is just not good enough.

While Verstappen extended his dominance at Suzuka with a 13th win of the season, Perez had a miserable race. The Mexican had several moments over the course of the race before he eventually retired. Since the 33-year-old has been so inconsistent, many experts this season have questioned his place in the Red Bull team.

Hill explains the problem Red Bull are facing with Verstappen

Although Red Bull have already sealed the Constructors’ Championship, it is pertinent to note that most of the contribution has just come from Max Verstappen. The Dutchman has contributed 400 of the 623 points for the team.

Since it has seemingly been a one-man show at Red Bull this season, Tom Clarkson asked Damon Hill on the most recent episode of the F1 Nation podcast if there is a problem. Clarkson said that if the championship is much closer in the coming seasons, then he believes that Red Bull cannot afford to have just one strong driver in the team.

Hill also agreed with Clarkson by stating that Perez cannot continue to perform in this fashion. The former British driver believes that Red Bull desperately needs a stronger driver who can challenge the “almost untouchable” Verstappen. The 63-year-old then used the example of Michael Schumacher to explain his point.

“Do you remember when Michael Schumacher dominated Ferrari and nobody could cope with being number two to Michael? I remember Ross Brawn saying to Eddie Irvine, ‘Listen, you can’t beat him. You just do the best you can,’ which is anathema to a racing driver to hear that“, explained Hill.

While Hill admitted that no driver wants to hear such remarks, he believes that from time to time, some of the racers will come across such greats. Alongside Verstappen, Hill also named Ayrton Senna, Lewis Hamilton, Juan Manuel Fangio and Jim Clark.

The former British driver believes that since all these racers are so difficult to beat, the rest of the competitors can just do their best to get close and “do a good job for the team“. Although F1 experts have repeatedly questioned Perez’s abilities, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes that the Mexican will rediscover his form again.

Christian Horner believes Sergio Perez will come back stronger

While speaking on the same F1 Nation podcast, Christian Horner began by admitting that Sergio Perez did have a disastrous race weekend at Suzuka. However, the Briton believes that the 33-year-old will bounce back soon. After stating the same, Horner explained why Perez struggled so much during the Japanese Grand Prix.

The 49-year-old stated that Perez “pinballed” his way down after having several incidents in turn 1. As a result of these incidents, Horner believes that Perez got damage on his car’s front wing. While the incident in the first lap was unlucky, Horner believes that Perez then ended up making more mistakes “probably out of frustration“.

“He goes out a little bit too optimistic, probably out of frustration trying to pass Magnussen – another front wing and the steering damage,” explained Horner. The Red Bull team principal then ended his remarks by stating that the only thing that was good about the Japanese GP for Perez was that he managed to serve his penalty.