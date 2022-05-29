“I have no words, we cannot do that” – Charles Leclerc disappointed with Ferrari after back to back blunder in 2022

Charles Leclerc lost his lead in his home race in Monaco and had to settle for P4 creating a massive gap in his championship fight.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took the pole in qualifying and was leading the race in his home race in Monaco but soon lost his position. While the Monegasque lifted his curse and finished his home race for the first time in his career, he could not place himself on the podium.

Leclerc lost an almost promising victory due to a messed up team strategy. Agony came for Leclerc when Ferrari double stacked Sainz, who hadn’t stopped at all, and the Monegasque onto slicks. The Scuderia initially told Leclerc to pit before telling him, too late, to “stay out”.

After Red Bull responded, Sainz, was second behind Perez, and Leclerc a furious fourth behind Max Verstappen.

Following the heartbreak, the Monegasque passed the chequered flag with a P4 and said, “I have no words, we cannot do that.”

“I couldn‘t have done anything better. This is not making anything any better today. It‘s a difficult day and we need to get better at that. We work hard and come back stronger but f**k.”

Also Read: Mick Schumacher splitting car crash at Monaco another liability to Haas’ budget

Charles Leclerc disappointed with Ferrari

This is not the first time that Ferrari has made a blunder in the 2022 season. The Scuderia lost power in Spain too when Leclerc was leading the race and was looking quite comfortable at the front. That incident cost him his lead in the championship standings.

Leclerc would sure be looking for answers from his team while the Tifosi lashes out at the Scuderia for making a royal gaffe.

The Monegasque had lost all hope for any win at his home track as he found himself stuck behind his rival. He told his race engineer on the radio, “I don‘t need the feedback. I won‘t be able to overtake anyway. It‘s okay.”

There is nothing more powerful on this earth than the Charles Leclerc Monaco curse — Matt Gallagher (@MattyWTF1) May 29, 2022

Also Read: F1 Twitter reacts to the possibility of two Red Bull drivers fighting for the World Title