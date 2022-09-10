“Mercedes and McLaren were quite far off”: Max Verstappen considers 16-time World Champions as harmless in Monza

Max Verstappen does not expect any threat from the Mercedes or McLaren drivers during the 2022 Italian GP in Monza.

Verstappen’s Saturday in Monza did not go as ideally as he would have wanted it to. Coming into the weekend, it was revealed that the 24-year-old was going to take a new Internal Combustion Engine which would result in a five-place grid penalty.

As a result, pole position was out of reach for him anyway. In spite of that, he was aiming to finish P1 during Qualifying so that he could start in P6 during the race. However, the Ferrari drivers showed some real pace at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Saturday. Carlos Sainz entered the session knowing he was starting from the back of the grid (due to engine penalties) but put up a strong fight regardless.

Anyone know where we’re starting tomorrow? 🧐🧮 pic.twitter.com/f3OkzZgcW8 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) September 10, 2022

It was the other Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc, who stole the show in Monza. The Monegasque finished first during Qualifying and will start the Italian GP from pole position. Verstappen, however, is not concerned about his starting place because he feels he can easily overtake those in front.

Max Verstappen not worried about passing Lando Norris or George Russell

On paper, Leclerc has a huge advantage tomorrow since Verstappen starts six places behind him. If the F1-75 shows some good race pace and Ferrari don’t mess up tomorrow’s strategy, the Tifosi could witness Leclerc win his second ever race in Monza.

Verstappen meanwhile, is still confident about his chances. He is currently 109 points ahead of Leclerc in the standings, so he does not have a lot to lose. With just six races to go after Monza, it’s highly unlikely that Leclerc or anyone else will stop his Championship charge.

Regardless, the Dutchman will be aiming for a win on Sunday. Ahead of him, he may face some challenge from two amazingly talented drivers in Lando Norris and George Russell. Verstappen on the other hand is sure that they won’t be a problem.

“They were quite far off in Qualifying,” he said to Sky Sports. “So I am not really expecting them to be a big threat.”

