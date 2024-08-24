Red Bull Is Under Most Pressure After the Summer Break, Claims F1 Expert

Red Bull had a tough end to the first half of the 2024 season, and that may just be the beginning of their troubles. On the Nailing the Apex podcast, Tim Hauraney claimed that the Milton Keynes-based team would face the most pressure after the summer break. He also suggested that a new leader in the Constructors’ championship could emerge by the end of the Italian GP

“There are three or four teams, if they get hot at any point can blow this thing [Constructors’ Championship] wide open. We could see a new leader at the top of the Constructors’ Standings by the time we get out of Monza. And I think that is possible,” claimed Hauraney.

Red Bull currently holds a 42-point lead over second-placed McLaren in the standings. With the race in Monza scheduled right after this weekend’s Dutch GP, it would be a significant blow for Red Bull if they were to lose their top position.

Hauraney, a former racing driver, added that Verstappen has lost confidence in the RB20. He believes the Dutchman is feeling rattled due to the car’s struggles, which is unusual for him.

The average grid position at the past 8️⃣ Grands Prix for Red Bull drivers makes for a sober read if you are Sergio Perez Will he fight back in the second part of 2024 to help Red Bull Racing seal a third consecutive F1 constructors’ title? pic.twitter.com/yWlfuBO0cN — Autosport (@autosport) August 5, 2024

Regardless, he insisted that Perez, not Verstappen, would be the bigger issue for Red Bull’s title pursuit. The Mexican driver has been underperforming for several months, and unlike in previous years, Verstappen cannot win the championship alone due to the increased competition from the rest of the grid.

Helmut Marko’s grim Dutch GP prediction

Since the Dutch GP returned to the F1 calendar in 2021, Verstappen has won all three races in front of his home fans. This was mainly because Red Bull was the fastest all those years, but in 2024, they no longer have that advantage.

Red Bull’s Chief Advisor Helmut Marko has downplayed Verstappen’s chances of making it four Dutch GP wins in a row. When asked if Red Bull was able to address the shortcomings of the RB20, he replied, “I do not think that a big solution will come to Zandvoort“.

Marko also admitted that Red Bull adopted an aggressive approach, which made the RB20 more difficult to drive. It also contributed to Perez’s struggles. “The car has become a b**ch that only Max can tame,” he said.

Both Red Bull drivers are predicted to struggle in Zandvoort this weekend, which would be a huge blow to their title hopes.