Former F1 Driver Explains Max Verstappen’s Traits That Sets Him Apart From His Rivals

Max Verstappen shattering longstanding records and setting new standards for F1 dominance in 2023 sparked contemplation among F1 experts. The Dutchman’s unmatched racing skill led to curiosity about the keys to his success. Ex-F1 driver Christian Danner has disclosed the genuine factor that distinguishes Verstappen from his competitors.

In a recent conversation with Servus TV, as quoted by GP Fans, Danner heaped accolades on the three-time F1 champion. According to the former driver turned commentator, the 26-year-old has brought a fresh perspective to racing. Danner mentioned how Verstappen can get everything out of the car. For this season, he believes everything aligned perfectly for the Dutchman.

Building on this, Danner then arrived at the crucial point, disclosing the core difference that sets Verstappen apart from his competitors. He said, ” Max understands how to drive fast without destroying his tires in a way that I have never seen before with a Formula 1 driver.”

The former Zakspeed and Arrows driver also added that Verstappen’s tire management success was only possible because everyone else on the track performed poorly. However, Danner concluded by expressing admiration for the success, the Red Bull champ is currently relishing.

He said, “The fact that a young man can develop to these heights so early in his career is a surprise to me.” Precisely, Verstappen has blown away many experts and fans this season by securing 19 wins from 22 races. One would wonder if such supremacy can be challenged or not.

Will Max Verstappen carry on his dominance or is there a title challenge possible?

‘Red Bull were exceptionally dominant in 2023′ would be an understatement. 21 wins, sealing the drivers and constructors’ titles way before the finale, and maiden 1-2 in the drivers’ standings – a team can’t ask for better! Amidst this Red Bull juggernaut, only Ferrari in Singapore dared to challenge them.

Despite this setback, the Milton Keynes team swiftly regained their rhythm, establishing a substantial lead over other competitors once again. Nevertheless, other teams like Ferrari and McLaren are making significant strides.

McLaren, in particular, has experienced a noteworthy mid-season transformation, successfully narrowing the margin with Red Bull. Yet, that doesn’t seem enough for the Woking team to challenge RBR regularly.

On the other hand, Ferrari has also been diligent in their efforts, managing to reduce the gap with Red Bull in single-lap pace compared to their 2022 performance.

Finally, Red Bull’s longstanding rivals Mercedes have also deciphered some effective car concepts. While they were struggling in the final few races of 2023, the Silver Arrows have experience in overturning their car performance. All these three teams are offering a glimmer of hope to bridge the gap and potentially secure a victory over Red Bull.