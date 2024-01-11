Watch Out For This Five Year Old Racing Phenom Who Emulates Lewis Hamilton In More Ways Than One

5-year-old Raphael D’Arielli from the Philippines might just be F1’s next big thing in the times to come, given the way he is already making big strides in the world of Karts, despite his young age. The youngster’s ability to control the kart and his natural racing talent has experts starting to compare him with a young Lewis Hamilton.

Advertisement

D’Arielli’s home, as seen in the video uploaded on YouTube by CNA Insider, is full of F1 memorabilia. The collection even includes a pair of Hamilton’s gloves and his poster. Even the no. on D’Arielli’s kart is the same as Hamilton’s no. in F1 (44), showcasing how the up-and-coming racing driver draws inspiration from one of the greatest drivers in the history of F1.

Advertisement

D’Arielli first started driving a kart when he was three and started competing internationally at age four. In June 2023, he took part in his first race in Pampanga during the Philippines Open Karting Series and won the race with ease.

His parents then took him to take part in South Africa, where he competed against older kids. While he failed to land a podium finish, D’Arielli showcased impressive driving, calling for his parents to continue investing in their child’s racing aspirations.

Much like Hamilton‘s father did for him, D’Arielli’s father also acts as the manager cum coach for his son. However, they know the importance of an experienced full-time coach and aspire to hire a coach who can not only guide their son but also gain him access to the European karting scene, given motorsports is not a widely popular sport in their country.

While D’Arielli is just starting, Lewis Hamilton has spent 15 years in the pinnacle of motorsports

Entering the sport as the only black driver on the grid, it was the Briton’s ambition to leave a lasting impact on the sport, but little did he know, he would become one of the greats. In 2020, Hamilton won a record-equaling seventh drivers’ world championship, putting him in the same league as the legendary Michael Schumacher.

Furthermore, the 39-year-old stands as the driver with the most wins in F1, racking up 103 wins in a famous career. However, none of it came easy for him or his family. While his father worked as many as four jobs at a time to make ends meet, a young Hamilton would have to face racial abuse and discrimination whenever he would go to a race.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AfricanArchives/status/1542519576050671616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Recalling the days, the Mercedes driver once said his family started with nothing and carried a dream that was out of their reach. “We dreamt of doing something, something so far out of reach, becoming an F1 driver. For a family with no money, we may have looked and sounded crazy.”, said Hamilton.

However, the Hamilton household dug deep and helped their son reach the pinnacle of motorsports. Years later, Hamilton became one of the richest athletes in Britain and is also a proud recipient of the royal Knighthood, exemplifying the success he earned from F1.