“I Was a NASCAR Fan”: Producer of Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Swaps Allegiance After a 3 Year Grind

The Formula 1-themed Hollywood movie ‘F1′ starring Brad Pitt is set to release in the summer of 2025. Production and filming for the same continued, and the crew was present in Silverstone for the British GP weekend. However, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who is putting so much effort into making this an authentic F1 experience was once a bigger fan of another racing series.

After Lewis Hamilton (another producer of the movie) took his ninth win in Silverstone on Sunday, Bruckheimer joined Will Buxton to share his insights on the upcoming movie. There, he revealed that he was actually more inclined towards NASCAR before taking up the F1 project.

“I was a NASCAR fan. Now, I’m an F1 fan. I mean, three years of following the racing and watching the great stuff that you guys do. It’s taken three years but I’m starting to understand it,” he told F1TV.

Formula 1, Apple Original Films and Warner Bros. Pictures today released the first teaser of the F1 film which stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris as the main characters. The film will premiere internationally on 25 June 2025.#F1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/INmGTm5nKY — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) July 7, 2024

The F1 project isn’t Bruckheimer’s first rodeo with a racing film. Right after the first Top Gun, he partnered with Tom Cruise to make the critically acclaimed NASCAR film ‘Days of Thunder‘. Now, with F1’s growing popularity, Bruckheimer decided to delve into this world.

In the Silverstone race weekend, the first teaser for ‘F1’ was also released, and Buxton was one of the many to praise it. While talking to the Briton, Bruckheimer also added how they were going to deliver a memorable experience to fans of the sport on the big screen.

Bruckheimer explains the technology used in ‘F1’

After looking at the teaser, Buxton was particularly impressed at how the onboard cameras presented a viscerally fast experience shot from a movie lens. Responding to this, Bruckheimer detailed that the technology they used to shoot ‘F1’ is cutting edge – something that they did not even have for Top Gun: Maverick.

He explained, “We have fourteen cameras we can put on the cars. They are smaller than the cameras we used on Top Gun. They are also mobile – they can move and turn, which have not had before. So, the technology has advanced so much.”

Best caption wins! Throwback to the #BritishGP last year when Brad Pitt was filming at the Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/W0AGJiy0UX — Max Verstappen (@VerstappenCOM) July 4, 2024

Bruckheimer also explained that they shot the film in IMAX format. This will bring more quality in action, making the experience much more authentic.