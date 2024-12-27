Red Bull Makes a Subtle Change to Max Verstappen’s Car at Every Race That He Just Learned Of

Max Verstappen recently sat down with presenter Nicola Hume to review his roller-coaster of a campaign in 2024 on the Talking Bull podcast. As they were discussing some internal stuff about Red Bull and their car liveries, Verstappen got to know an interesting fact about a change in his car livery at every race.

“For every race, the color of the Red Bull logo is ever so slightly different, dependent on the track, and dependent on if it’s a night or a day race. The color slightly changes, so it looks the same on camera”, Nicola told the Dutchman.

Verstappen was completely unaware of this fact and exclaimed, “Really? I didn’t even know that”. Hume immediately quipped that she uses that unique fact every time while giving a tour of the Red Bull factory.

It is a natural change by Red Bull as they are quite particular about their marketing and brand visibility. After all, Red Bull Racing and all of the Austrian brand’s sporting commitments and associations are a part of their broader marketing strategy.

While the competitiveness on the F1 track is important for the Milton Keynes outfit, they also have to be cognizant about portraying the Red Bull brand in the correct spirit and form, which also includes making the colors of the brand look good. It may seem trivial but has solid marketing reasons.

While he did not know about the logo color change, Verstappen was anyways insisting that Red Bull do something different about their livery. In recent years, the Austrian outfit has remained firm with a standard matte finish navy blue color livery with a similar Red Bull logo and color accents.

However, Verstappen feels that the old liveries of the team, which had a glossy and shiny finish to it, look good. He stated that he is looking forward to checking out the 2025 car when it launches, hoping to see a different livery.

Verstappen’s thoughts on the F1 75 event

Nicola also asked Verstappen about the collective season launch event that Formula 1 is organizing at the O2 Arena in London. The ‘F1 75’ event will bring together all 10 teams to unveil their cars on the same night on February 18th, 2025.

When Nicola mentioned that she is quite excited about the same, the Dutchman said that he is looking forward to seeing his car. This was a subtle nod to his comments previously made about wanting to fall sick before that season launch. He said so on one of his Twitch streams, which was a joke, but everyone blew it out of proportion, said the Dutchman.

However, Verstappen officially addressed this during the Las Vegas GP weekend. “I think it’s great for Formula 1 that all the cars are there, you know, with the liveries and it gets all announced. We [Red Bull] are there as well,” he said, per PlanetF1.