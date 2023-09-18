Red Bull Propagates Charles Leclerc-Max Verstappen Agenda Using Crafty Methods And Fans Approve

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have been rivals for a long time. The two drivers have come a long way from not seeing eye to eye during their karting days to becoming good friends during their time in F1. Now, as noted by various fans including Clara, Red Bull is seemingly acting like a Leclerc fanboy and the fans totally approve.

Ahead of the Singapore GP race, the drivers paraded around the track in retro cars. Verstappen and Leclerc were walking up to the cars together. This moment was captured by the Red Bull social media team and put up on their account as a reel.

What caught the attention of the fans was that the Red Bull social media admin also turned out to be a fan of the Leclerc and Verstappen duo. The audio of the reel was named ‘Lecstappen Alert’. Additionally, the caption read “Leclerc [tick emoji] retro cars [tick emoji] Drivers parade time.”

Fans go wild over Red Bull social media admin’s shenanigans

The caption and audio name was noticed by Leclerc fan Clara who posted on X saying, “What is going on here?”

Another X user Ria came up with the theory that Verstappen might have taken over his team’s social media account and posted the caption and the reel.

X user Conni seemed to agree with the Red Bull admin and stated that Leclerc indeed comes first before everyone.

Another Ferrari fan Nini commented, “Wow this hard launch is insane! I hope theyre happy together.”

A disappointing weekend for Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen

Both Leclerc and Verstappen had a very disappointing Singapore Gp. After dominating the whole season, the reigning world champion faltered for the first time in Singapore. He failed to get out of Q2 and had to start from P11 for the race. He did make a bit of headway but could only get up to P5 at the end. Consequently, his incredibly 10-race winning streak came to an end at the Marina Bay Circuit,

As for Leclerc, the Monegasque will also be quite disappointed with his performance given that his teammate Carlos Sainz managed to win the race. This was Ferrari’s first win since the 2022 Austrian GP. In contrast, Leclerc could only manage to finish P4.