Red Bull Star Sergio Perez Hit Out at Organizers Over Delayed Start Amid Night Race Whispers

Sergio Perez of Mexivo arrives ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne on the 2nd of April, 2023.

Sergio Perez has recently slammed the Australian Grand Prix organizers over the delayed race start amid night race talks. Fearing “a big crash,” the Red Bull driver urged the concerned authority to take necessary steps to avoid such happenings in the future.

As per Formel1, Perez said, “We couldn’t see anything.” And then continued to complain about the low availability of light. He added that the condition was unsatisfactory and undrivable.

What a crazy race! At the end we had a good recovery and managed to minimize the damage from a very frustrating Saturday.

Good result for the team at the end. Now looking forward to the next one in Baku. #australingp pic.twitter.com/oZF8IjBU65 — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) April 2, 2023

“We can no longer drive in these conditions,” the Mexican added. He then warned against it, “One day there will be a big crash,” Admittedly, there was a significant delay in the race process due to multiple Red flags and the safety car.

The 33-year-old further shared his feelings towards the late race, “We can’t see anything.” He went on, “In the last 30 laps we’re just passengers, we don’t see anything at all.” This comes right after there are whispers about a night race in Melbourne.

F1 held talks for the night Australian Grand Prix

Over the last few years, the night races have increased significantly. As the popularity of the night races has increased, so has the number of races, understandably.

After adding the latest Las Vegas Grand Prix and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 2021, F1 has held talks about turning the Australian race into a nighttime race.

The Albert Park circuit, which has a contract till 2037, would be open-minded about transitioning to a night race, believes Australian GP boss Andrew Westacott. However, he stated the Australian Corporation would love the race to take place in the sunshine.

Perez picked up the Driver of the day amid chaos

The Red Bull star has picked up the driver of the award after ploughing through the field. Having started from the pit lane, the Mexican managed to finish his race in P5, unbelievably.

Thanks to multiple DNFs, and Carlos Sainz’s penalty, they all helped the 33-year-old grab the important award at the end of the day. Furthermore, Perez has also claimed the fastest lap of the race, hence taking in the extra one point to add to his tally.

This has been the Mexican driver’s best start to the season. With a win, a P2, and second place in the driver’s standings, things have been going well for the man from Mexico.