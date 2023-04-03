HomeSearch

Red Bull Star Sergio Perez Hit Out at Organizers Over Delayed Start Amid Night Race Whispers

Sabyasachi Biswas
|Published 03/04/2023

Red Bull Star Sergio Perez Hit Out at Organizers Over Delayed Start Amid Night Race Whispers

F1 Grand Prix of Australia Sergio Perez of Mexivo arrives ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne on the 2nd of April, 2023. Melbourne Australia PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xMorganxHancockx originalFilename:hancock-f1grandp230402_np26P.jpg

Sergio Perez has recently slammed the Australian Grand Prix organizers over the delayed race start amid night race talks. Fearing “a big crash,” the Red Bull driver urged the concerned authority to take necessary steps to avoid such happenings in the future.

As per Formel1, Perez said, “We couldn’t see anything.” And then continued to complain about the low availability of light. He added that the condition was unsatisfactory and undrivable.

We can no longer drive in these conditions,” the Mexican added. He then warned against it, “One day there will be a big crash,” Admittedly, there was a significant delay in the race process due to multiple Red flags and the safety car.

The 33-year-old further shared his feelings towards the late race, “We can’t see anything.” He went on, “In the last 30 laps we’re just passengers, we don’t see anything at all.” This comes right after there are whispers about a night race in Melbourne.

F1 held talks for the night Australian Grand Prix

Over the last few years, the night races have increased significantly. As the popularity of the night races has increased, so has the number of races, understandably.

After adding the latest Las Vegas Grand Prix and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 2021, F1 has held talks about turning the Australian race into a nighttime race.

The Albert Park circuit, which has a contract till 2037, would be open-minded about transitioning to a night race, believes Australian GP boss Andrew Westacott. However, he stated the Australian Corporation would love the race to take place in the sunshine.

Perez picked up the Driver of the day amid chaos

The Red Bull star has picked up the driver of the award after ploughing through the field. Having started from the pit lane, the Mexican managed to finish his race in P5, unbelievably.

Thanks to multiple DNFs, and Carlos Sainz’s penalty, they all helped the 33-year-old grab the important award at the end of the day. Furthermore, Perez has also claimed the fastest lap of the race, hence taking in the extra one point to add to his tally.

This has been the Mexican driver’s best start to the season. With a win, a P2, and second place in the driver’s standings, things have been going well for the man from Mexico.

Share this article
About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is an F1 journalist at The SportsRush. With over one and a half decades of love for the sport and five years of experience in the field, he dreams to be a regular at the paddock when the lights go out. A Red Bull fan and F1 fan in general over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa, Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen dominate the track. Apart from F1, he's also a big-time Madridista and Federer fanatic. He was a sub-junior level footballer, won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak throughout, he tries different cuisines and learns new cultures whenever he's away from the keyboard.

Read more from Sabyasachi Biswas