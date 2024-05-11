Taking Lewis Hamilton’s Advice, Lando Norris Details His Two-Day Bender: “You Only Win the First Race Once”

After Lando Norris registered his first F1 race win in Miami, Lewis Hamilton urged him to spend another night in the city to celebrate. Zak Brown (McLaren CEO) also instructed his driver to stay back and party. Not needing more reasons to let loose, the Miami GP winner put everything aside and was out all night with his friends.

Appearing on The Fast and The Curious podcast, Norris detailed how things went for him following the Miami race. He revealed that he went out for drinks and dinner with his team, having waited six long years for this moment.

Following that, however, the “real party” began. Not speaking too much about what happened at the party, Norris did reveal that he never went to sleep that night, and for good reason.

“You only win the first race once. So, I made the most of it.”

Having waited 110 races for his first win, Norris had little idea about what to expect after taking the chequered flag. Messages from old friends, celebrities, and other athletes flooded his inbox. But there was still an air of uncertainty around Norris over how to proceed.

Lando Norris did not have any expectations after his race win in Miami

Norris never planned what he would do the day he finally won an F1 race. In unfamiliar territory, Norris didn’t know the next course of action.

Emotions got the better of him and family was the first word that came to his mind. He was reminded of his grandparents right away and dedicated the win, primarily to his grandmother.

For Norris, thinking about that moment makes him happy, even now.

Having enjoyed two days off after his win, team obligations came calling for the Briton last Wednesday. The 24-year-old was back at McLaren Technology Centre to begin his preparations for the upcoming race – the Emilia Romagna GP.

Ahead of the first double header of the season (Monaco follows Imola), Norris will be hoping to continue his form and add more wins to his column.