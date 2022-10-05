Red Bull said to have committed only a minor breach in $145 Million 2021 budget cap

Red Bull is said to be guilty of only a minor breach of the $145m budget cap in the 2021 season as the world awaits the final audit report.

Last year’s title fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen was one of the all-time best F1 championship fights. However, the 2021 F1 battle ended with the controversy of the last lap that not only made fans frustrated but also raised debates in the F1 community.

One of those controversies was Red Bull breaching the cost cap for 2021 car development. The recent update on the cost cap debacle suggests that the Milton-Keynes-based team was only guilty of a minor breach in the $145 Million budget cap.

As per daily mail, this breach could be as minor as a million or so, maybe even less and not more than a procedural breach.

The FIA is yet to publish its auditing results. It will soon be announced this Wednesday or may get delayed.

Many teams privately accused Red Bull of breaching the $145m budget ceiling by $10 million. But the amount in question is significantly low suggested by some sources.

According to a source, the amount should be a million or even less in the findings. But, if the breach was more than $7m that would be a different story.

Red Bull reacts to the Mercedes and Ferrari Allegation

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner was not happy with the allegation made by both Ferrari and Mercedes F1 teams.

He felt that they were unfairly getting accused, and even told the accuser that he believes that it is all just false rumours, and whoever is pointing these vile allegations against Red Bull holds no evidence in the said matter.

“We were a little bit taken aback by the comments from our two rival teams,” Red Bull CEO said at a news conference at Singapore Grand Prix

“The submissions between the team and the FIA are confidential, and I have no idea what the outcome of our rivals’ submission is so I would be intrigued to know where their source of information for these fictitious claims has come from, ” Horner added.

What does it mean for the future?

The FIA’s budget cap controversy is always in question which is affecting F1 teams to control their financial spending in the development.

With Aston Martin and Red Bull found to be the main culprits, this may reduce trust in the regulations made by FIA. Overspending on car development can significantly change its performance and increase the car’s pace in the race.

The budget cap is a huge test for the new era of Formula 1. The FIA’s financial regulation’s main objective is to make the sport fair among the teams, and if someone broke these regulations and gets away with it then fans may lose trust in the sport.

Though it is hard to speculate what’s the future holds, FIA would want these regulations taken seriously in the coming future.

