Red Bull announces partnership with mobile game with 70 Million Downloads

Red Bull announced a collaboration with PONOS, the makers of ‘The Battle Cats’ for the 2022 Japanese GP.

F1 returns to Japan after 3 years following the CoVid-19 outbreak. And Red Bull has decided to commemorate its return back to the iconic circuit by bringing back the Honda logos in their cars.

Red Bull was powered by Honda engines from 2019 until their exit from the sport in 2021. But the team has announced a new partnership for the race.

Red Bull Racing launched a unique collaboration with game developer PONOS for the 2022 Japanese GP. PONOS have developed the famous mobile game ‘The Battle Cats.’

Back after more than 2️⃣0️⃣ years It was a very special moment today to be back in the car I sat in as a young boy when my dad drove for Honda. Especially when realizing all the successes we achieved together over the past few years pic.twitter.com/Tt6VHfH5DM — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 5, 2022

PONOS was established in 1990 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. The Battle Cats game is one of their biggest success and has grossed over 70 Million downloads across all platforms in May. PONOS earlier partnered with the Williams F1 team for the 2020 and 2021 F1 seasons.

Red Bull excited to partner with PONOS

Red Bull is expected to launch special ‘ Red Bull/Battle Cats’ merchandise for the Japanse GP. The RB18 will also sport decals of the game. Team Principal Christian Horner welcomed the partnership.

Horner stated, “We’re thrilled to partner with PONOS, one of Japan’s major mobile game development houses. We’re looking forward to the race and to the enjoyment this partnership will bring to fans in Japan.”

Bulls meet Battle Cats 🎮 Partnering with Japanese game developer @PONOS_EN for the #JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) September 26, 2022

PONOS CEO Yorikatsu Tsujiko said, “I have loved motorsports ever since I was a child, and I have always held great admiration for F1.”

He welcomed the collaboration with Red Bull who leads the Constructors and Drivers championship ahead of the Japanese GP. He said, “Oracle Red Bull Racing’s ascent to become a powerhouse performer in the world of F1 through committed effort is linked strongly to our spirit of welcoming challenges at PONOS.”

Can Red Bull seal the Championship in Japan?

Max Verstappen could only muster a P7 in Singapore. But that does not stop the Dutchman from wrapping up the 2022 Championship in the upcoming race in Japan.

If Max claims the fastest lap and race win in he will be crowned the 2022 F1 Drivers champion. This will be his second consecutive title after he claimed the 2021 title in the season’s last race.

Only Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc can mathematically contend for the 2022 title. But the duo are 106 and 107 points behind the Dutchman.

Max Verstappen could clinch his second World Championship at the place his F1 journey began 🔙 pic.twitter.com/GBiW3vcwg7 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 5, 2022

Funnily, in 2021 Max made his F1 debut. He tested the Toro Rosso car in the FP1 session at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix.

Meanwhile Red Bull leads the Constructors title by 139 points ahead of Ferrari. A 1-2 finish in Japan will take them closer to claiming their first constructor’s title since 2013.

